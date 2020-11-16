Bates to return home for surgery

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 10:00

WHITE FERNS all-rounder Suzie Bates is preparing to return home for surgery after reinjuring her right shoulder playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL.

Bates felt discomfort when throwing from the outfield in her return match for the Strikers against the Melbourne Stars mid last week in Sydney.

She first sustained the shoulder injury playing for the WHITE FERNS in their Rose Bowl series against Australia in early October.

NZC Medical Manager Dayle Shackel has been in dialogue with the medical team treating Bates in Australia.

"After consultation with the specialist in Australia, it’s been recommended that Suzie undergoes surgery on her shoulder.

"We are now working on the logistics around getting her home, through managed isolation and then the medical procedure itself.

"Any time spent in managed isolation won’t have an adverse effect on her shoulder; the injury needs time to settle before being operated on.

Bates is coming to terms with what lies ahead in the coming months.

"As a cricketer you want to be fit and playing all the time, so to face a decent stint on the sidelines is tough news.

"For me it’s about taking this process one step at a time. The first step is a successful surgery. Once that’s done, I can then turn my mind to rehabilitation and the ultimate goal of getting back on the park as soon as possible."

"There’s also the carrot of playing at home in the Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2022 to keep me motivated throughout the process."

WHITE FERNS head coach Bob Carter said Bates is a key member of the WHITE FERNS team and will be sorely missed.

"We really feel for Suzie, she’s a world class player who brings a wealth of experience to the team.

"It’s always a tough time when a player gets injured. We’re now making sure Suzie has plenty of support around her and we all wish her a speedy recovery."