Christmas Eve at the Basin - Cricket Wellington

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 14:42

Cricket fans across the Capital will once again be treated to the gift of cricket this Christmas.

Cricket Wellington are proud to announce that the opening match of the 2020/21 Dream11 Super Smash, a repeat of last year’s double-header Grand Final between Wellington and Auckland, will be FREE ENTRY.

Last summer’s Christmas at the Basin initiative was another resounding success with over 4,000 fans attending the double-header between the Firebirds and Blaze and the Volts and Sparks -an attendance size only trumped by the 5,000 that attended the double-header Grand Final last year.

This year’s initiative, made possible by GoMedia and Kapura, is an opportunity for Cricket Wellington to thank its valued participants, fans and supporters for all their support during the unique challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"2020 has been a year like no other and Christmas Eve at the Basin is our way of giving back to our sporting community to say thank you for their support and to celebrate cricket being back during the festive season," said Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell.

"We are really excited to be showcasing the very first match of this year’s Dream11 Super Smash, and what better way to do it than a repeat of last year’s double-header Grand Final and hopefully in front of a packed out Basin crowd."

Cricket Wellington will also partner with the Wellington City Mission in support of their Christmas appeal for the event.

There will be opportunity for all fans in attendance to donate and continue to support the City Mission’s incredible work around the Wellington community.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Cricket Wellington for Christmas, as we look to thank Wellington for their support and to come together as a community to enjoy cricket at the Basin, and hopefully in the sun!" said Wellington City Missioner, Murray Edridge.

"Cricket Wellington have been hugely supportive of our community sports bank initiative, so this is a special partnership and event for us."

At a glance

Christmas Eve at the Basin

Thursday 24 December 2020

Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts | 10.10am

Wellington Firebirds v Auckland Aces | 1.40pm

Basin Reserve, Wellington

FREE ENTRY