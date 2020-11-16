Broodmare paddock beckons Supera - NZ Racing Desk

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 15:45

Group One performer Supera will resume what will be her last preparation when she tackles the Gr.2 Dunstan Feeds Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) at Pukekohe on Saturday.

The Ken and Bev Kelso-trained six-year-old sustained a minor foot issue that ruled her out of the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) at Hastings last month and her trainers have been pleased with her progress since.

The daughter of Savabeel placed in her 1000m trial at Taupo on Monday and Ken Kelso said that will ready her for her fresh-up assignment this weekend.

"I thought it was a good trial," he said. "Over 1000m she found the line okay.

"Her foot issue was only minor and I am happy with her. All going well she will be running in the Breeders’ at Pukekohe on Saturday.

"She will be competitive over 1400m on the fresh side."

Supera has been served by Valachi Downs stallion US Navy Flag and Kelso said she will have two final runs after Saturday before being retired to owner Sir Peter Vela’s Pencarrow Stud.

"She has been served and is in-foal to US Navy Flag," Kelso said.

"She will got to Saturday, then the Cal Isuzu fillies and mares mile (Gr.2, 1600m), and then her last run will hopefully be the Zabeel Classic (Gr.1, 2000m)."

After being runner-up at elite level on two occasions, Kelso said it would be fitting for Supera to end her career with a Group One victory at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

"She has done the job, it’s just a pity she hasn’t cracked that Group One yet, for one reason or another. She certainly performed," Kelso said.

Another stable runner vying for black-type owners at Pukekohe on Saturday will be talented four-year-old Levante.

The daughter of Proisir has just the one blemish in her five-start career, finishing runner-up to Gold Bracelet in the Gr.2 Wellington Guineas (1400m) at Trentham in March.

Kelso has been pleased with the way she has returned as a four-year-old and he is looking forward to testing her in the Listed Counties Bowl (11000m) after her pleasing trial win at Taupo last month.

"I am very happy with her," he said. "She trialled well at Taupo and her work has been good since. I am looking forward to going to the Counties Bowl with her and we will make a plan from there.

"We haven’t really made our mind up of what sort of distance she wants. She is bred to go 2400m on her dam side, so what she has done now has been pretty outstanding.

"She is nominated for the Railway (Gr.1, 1200m) but we will decide what path we take after Saturday."

The Matamata conditioners will also take Limentis on the float trip north this weekend, and she is on trial for a bigger assignment at Ellerslie next month.

"Limentis runs in the R74 1400m," Kelso said. "She has won her last two, so she is in good form, and she is nominated for the Dunstan 1500 final."

- NZ Racing Desk