Brent Impey resigns as SANZAAR Chair

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 14:00

Brent Impey has today announced he will be resigning in his role as Chairman of SANZAAR - effective 31st December 2020.

Brent has held the role for the last five years but has decided the time is right for a change:

"In my view it is time for SANZAAR to make some fundamental changes which are best placed to happen under an independent chair. While there was no imperative for change it was appropriate to rotate the role, however I now believe that the role of Chair of a national union as well as Chair of SANZAAR is a conflict for any country.

I also hold the view that SANZAAR should become membership based. The four country consensus model is outdated if we are looking to grow the game commercially and internationally. A membership model would allow the group to act together on issues such as the global calendar, rules, regulations, governance, and mutual commercial interests. Currently, the odds are heavily stacked against SANZAAR in its present form being able to affect change."

Brent will continue in his role as Chairman of New Zealand Rugby.