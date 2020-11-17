Leading men's players selected for Red Bull Ignite7 - NZ Rugby

|
New Zealand’s leading sevens players will go head to head with the next generation of talent at next month’s Red Bull Ignite7 with the men’s players announced today.
The 52 players represent the best sevens talent from across the country who will be drafted into teams on 30 November, before the tournament is played at Blake Park in Tauranga on 5-6 December.
Amongst those selected are more than 20 players who have taken part in this year’s Mitre 10 Cup along with former New Zealand Under 20 and New Zealand Schools players.
All Blacks Sevens Coach Clark Laidlaw said the selectors had done a fantastic job in unearthing potential stars.
"We’re extremely excited around group of players that will assemble for Red Bull Ignite7.
"This is a massive cross section of talent from our contracted players that are currently in preseason, players from Mitre 10 Cup, New Zealand Schools and sevens specialists from provincial game.
"It will be a unique environment because those players coming in are going to be able to gauge themselves against some of the best players in the world and get a direct comparison which is something we haven’t had before.
"It’s a win-win because the All Blacks Sevens players get to play sevens again after a long break and at the same time get to help the next generation. The next generation of talent get to come in and play alongside our players and get coached by our coaches - it will be an amazing week."
Former Red Bull Ignite7 MVPs William Warbrick, Joel Cobb and Jona Mataiciwa return in 2020 and are joined by seven members of the 2019 New Zealand Schools sevens team.
A number rookies will be picked across the Bolt, Inferno, Surge and Power teams with 2020 New Zealand Schools players Che Clark, Fehi Fineanganoko, Luron Iosefa, Noah Hotham, Blake Makiri, Jone Rova and Caleb Tangitau selected to be immersed into the sevens environment.
Brady Rush, son of former All Blacks Sevens legend Eric, is set to make his mark on the game and is joined by another well-known name from Northland Rugby in Kalani Going, grandson of Brian Going.
The 2020 Red Bull Ignite7 men’s players are;
Charles Alaimalo Southland Ngarohi McGarvey-Black North Harbour
Kurt Baker Hawke's Bay Tim Mikkelson Waikato
Leroy Carter Bay of Plenty Sione Molia Counties Manukau
Che Clark Auckland Tone Ng Shiu Auckland
Joel Cobb Auckland Amanaki Nicole Southland
Dylan Collier Waikato Brayton Northcott-Hill Taranaki
Scott Curry Bay of Plenty Manu Paea Auckland
Sam Dickson Bay of Plenty Terrell Peita Auckland
Carlos Donnell-Brown Auckland Fritz Rayasi Wellington
Rhodes Featherstone Taranaki Akuila Rokolisoa Counties Manukau
Fehi Fineanganofo Auckland Jone Rova Taranaki
Angus Fletcher Canterbury Brady Rush Northland
Tom Florence Taranaki Tim Sail North Harbour
Cole Forbes Bay of Plenty Ollie Sapsford Hawke's Bay
Kalani Going Northland Sage Shaw-Tait Auckland
Noah Hotham Waikato Dan Sinkinson Waikato
Shamus Hurley-Langton Manawatu Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong Hawke's Bay
Luron Iosefa Auckland Rico Syme Canterbury
Trael Joass Tasman Caleb Tangitau Auckland
Andrew Knewstubb Canterbury Anzelo Tuitavuki Hawke's Bay
Stuart Leach Waikato Kitiona Vai Auckland
Brian Lealiifano Canterbury William Warbrick Bay of Plenty
Moses Leo North Harbour Regan Ware Bay of Plenty
Caleb Makene Hawke's Bay Joe Webber Bay of Plenty
Blake Makiri Canterbury Ethan Webster-Nonu Wellington
Jona Mataiciwa Bay of Plenty Liam Wilson Waikato
