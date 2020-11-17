Leading men's players selected for Red Bull Ignite7 - NZ Rugby

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 16:30

New Zealand’s leading sevens players will go head to head with the next generation of talent at next month’s Red Bull Ignite7 with the men’s players announced today.

The 52 players represent the best sevens talent from across the country who will be drafted into teams on 30 November, before the tournament is played at Blake Park in Tauranga on 5-6 December.

Amongst those selected are more than 20 players who have taken part in this year’s Mitre 10 Cup along with former New Zealand Under 20 and New Zealand Schools players.

All Blacks Sevens Coach Clark Laidlaw said the selectors had done a fantastic job in unearthing potential stars.

"We’re extremely excited around group of players that will assemble for Red Bull Ignite7.

"This is a massive cross section of talent from our contracted players that are currently in preseason, players from Mitre 10 Cup, New Zealand Schools and sevens specialists from provincial game.

"It will be a unique environment because those players coming in are going to be able to gauge themselves against some of the best players in the world and get a direct comparison which is something we haven’t had before.

"It’s a win-win because the All Blacks Sevens players get to play sevens again after a long break and at the same time get to help the next generation. The next generation of talent get to come in and play alongside our players and get coached by our coaches - it will be an amazing week."

Former Red Bull Ignite7 MVPs William Warbrick, Joel Cobb and Jona Mataiciwa return in 2020 and are joined by seven members of the 2019 New Zealand Schools sevens team.

A number rookies will be picked across the Bolt, Inferno, Surge and Power teams with 2020 New Zealand Schools players Che Clark, Fehi Fineanganoko, Luron Iosefa, Noah Hotham, Blake Makiri, Jone Rova and Caleb Tangitau selected to be immersed into the sevens environment.

Brady Rush, son of former All Blacks Sevens legend Eric, is set to make his mark on the game and is joined by another well-known name from Northland Rugby in Kalani Going, grandson of Brian Going.

The 2020 Red Bull Ignite7 men’s players are;

Charles Alaimalo Southland Ngarohi McGarvey-Black North Harbour

Kurt Baker Hawke's Bay Tim Mikkelson Waikato

Leroy Carter Bay of Plenty Sione Molia Counties Manukau

Che Clark Auckland Tone Ng Shiu Auckland

Joel Cobb Auckland Amanaki Nicole Southland

Dylan Collier Waikato Brayton Northcott-Hill Taranaki

Scott Curry Bay of Plenty Manu Paea Auckland

Sam Dickson Bay of Plenty Terrell Peita Auckland

Carlos Donnell-Brown Auckland Fritz Rayasi Wellington

Rhodes Featherstone Taranaki Akuila Rokolisoa Counties Manukau

Fehi Fineanganofo Auckland Jone Rova Taranaki

Angus Fletcher Canterbury Brady Rush Northland

Tom Florence Taranaki Tim Sail North Harbour

Cole Forbes Bay of Plenty Ollie Sapsford Hawke's Bay

Kalani Going Northland Sage Shaw-Tait Auckland

Noah Hotham Waikato Dan Sinkinson Waikato

Shamus Hurley-Langton Manawatu Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong Hawke's Bay

Luron Iosefa Auckland Rico Syme Canterbury

Trael Joass Tasman Caleb Tangitau Auckland

Andrew Knewstubb Canterbury Anzelo Tuitavuki Hawke's Bay

Stuart Leach Waikato Kitiona Vai Auckland

Brian Lealiifano Canterbury William Warbrick Bay of Plenty

Moses Leo North Harbour Regan Ware Bay of Plenty

Caleb Makene Hawke's Bay Joe Webber Bay of Plenty

Blake Makiri Canterbury Ethan Webster-Nonu Wellington

Jona Mataiciwa Bay of Plenty Liam Wilson Waikato