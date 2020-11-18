Classic speedfest all go next February

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 21:28

Teretonga Park and the Southland Sports Car Club are gearing up for one of their biggest events of the 2020/2021 motor racing season, the Mobil 1 Classic SpeedFest 2021.

A popular fixture on the Teretonga Park calendar for over 25 years the Mobil 1 Classic SpeedFest 2021 will take place from 19-21 February and will feature Historic Touring Cars, Formula Junior and Invited Cars, Vintage Racing Cars, Classic Saloons, Sports Cars, Racing Cars and Noel McIntyre Drainage Clubmans Saloons.

The classes assembled will cover many different eras of motorsport with the Historic Touring Car class featuring cars from the pinnacle of the British Touring Car Championship in the 1990’s and New Zealand Touring Car racing. Formula Junior has proved very popular on past visits with classic marques such as Cooper, Lotus, Brabham, Lola and the like on the grid while the other classes never fail to bring forth rare and exotic machinery which are still raced extremely vigorously on the circuit.

While the racing is always willing Classic SpeedFest also offers a relaxed atmosphere for the public to spend time in the pits chatting with the owners of the spectacular cars on show in what is a great celebration of motor racing through the years.

Southland Sports Car Club Race Committee Chairman Bevan Gerrard says, "Classic SpeedFest is always one of our most popular and well supported events and with the line-up we have this year the racing will be as good as ever."

Tickets to the event will be available early in the New Year.