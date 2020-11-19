Venue upgrades for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup getting underway - Robertson

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 13:00

The Government is providing $2 million for player facilities at the five venues for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 to be upgraded, Grant Robertson announced at Wellington’s Basin Reserve today.

The upgrades focus on redevelopment of player facilities, including toilets, to make them gender neutral and of a standard befitting the world’s best players.

"Facilities that are tailored for men are not always right for women, and part of this funding is about changing that, so we are good hosts for the world’s best women’s players in 2022," Grant Robertson said.

The Basin Reserve is the first of five cricket training and game venues to be upgraded. The other venues set for upgrade are Seddon Park, Hagley Oval, University Oval and the NZ Cricket High Performance Centre at Lincoln University.

"Gender-neutral facilities are lacking at all levels of the sector and this needs to change to encourage more women and girls to participate in sport.

"As well as providing high-quality and safe facilities for the Cricket World Cup teams, they'll provide an example of what good inclusivity looks like for everyone using the changing facilities regardless of gender, reducing barriers to participation," Grant Robertson said.

The $2 million investment in Women’s Cricket World Cup venue upgrades follows an initial $7.3 million allocation for World Cup accessible venues announced as part of the $265 million Sport Recovery Package.

That investment covered upgrades to facilities at the match venues and training grounds for Rugby World Cup 2021, as well as the scoping of upgrades for Cricket World Cup and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups.