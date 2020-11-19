Dunedin welcomes upgrade of University Oval facilities

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 13:09

Dunedin is among the four cities to benefit from the player facilities upgrades announced by Minister of Sport and Recreation Hon Grant Robertson today.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (CWC22) representatives joined Minister Robertson at the announcement of the $2m in government funding which has Dunedin’s University Oval set to receive a boost as the venue gears up to host the CWC22 in March and April 2022.

Dunedin will receive upgrades to existing player facilities at the University Oval, including upgrading changing rooms and installing new seating and lockers to support both summer and winter codes.

Minister Robertson says, "Facilities that are tailored for men are not always right for women, and part of this funding is about changing that, so we are good hosts for the world’s best women’s players in 2022."

Dunedin City Council Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, "The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup being played at University Oval in 2022 spurred us to look at whether the facilities meet everyone’s needs.

"We want the facilities to be fit-for-purpose, unisex and to cater for everyone using the oval."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 CEO Andrea Nelson says, "As host nation of this global sports event, it’s important that we provide world class venues and facilities for the teams competing in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Beyond the nationwide celebration of cricket in 2022, the CWC22 legacy will improve the experience of our women and girls in cricket for future generations.

"This is what major events are all about. We’re very pleased that this World Cup will be the catalyst for meaningful change for many of New Zealand’s premier sporting venues including University Oval, and the players that will benefit from these facility upgrades for many years to come."

Otago Cricket CEO Mike Coggan says, "The upgrade of changing facilities at University Oval will be another step towards fulfilling our vision for our fantastic ground to be recognised as world class. The improvements add significantly to player and officials’ comfort. We sincerely thank the government for its support of this project."

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match schedule is due to be announced next month.