Coca-Cola Amatil to be official soft drink supplier for 36th America's Cup

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 13:19

Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand, America’s Cup Event Ltd and Challenger of Record 36 have announced a partnership agreement for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand Managing Director Chris Litchfield says Amatil will be the official soft drink supplier for the prestigious event.

"We’re delighted to be part of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada which attracts millions of viewers worldwide and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Auckland’s Viaduct Basin over the summer months."

He says the partnership is an ideal opportunity to bring packaging sustainability to the forefront of people’s minds.

"As part of the event, we will have a bespoke pop-up refreshment and recycling café-style hub located in the America’s Cup Village. This allows us to provide our range of drinks from water, to juice to Coke No Sugar, as well as raise awareness of the importance of recycling bottles and cans so they can have another life, again and again."

Litchfield says the hub will incorporate recycled, upcycled and sustainable materials, including old Emirates Team New Zealand sails, and will offer an innovative recycling experience.

"Visitors can enjoy a cold drink in a bottle made from recycled plastic, dispose of their bottle via a central interactive recycling station and learn more about how our bottles are recycled.

America’s Cup Event Ltd CEO Grant Dalton is proud to have another major brand onboard for the event.

"We are really excited to have Coca-Cola Amatil come onboard as a supplier for this America’s Cup.

Having such a recognisable organisation is great but perhaps even more valuable is having them really showcase examples of sustainability in their packaging and raise the awareness of importance of recycling through their village activation."

Francesco Longanesi Cattani, COR’s CEO Representative and Director of Communication, declared: "Coca-Cola is not only a drink but an established symbol in sport and a brand synonymous with joy and leisure time that will therefore perfectly fit in the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA Village. Welcome on board, Coca-Cola Amatil!"

The café will be onsite at the America’s Cup Village for 102 days, from 17 December to 31 March 2021.