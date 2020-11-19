Perry snares Classic colt

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 21:00

Masterton bloodstock agent Bruce Perry struck late on day 2 of the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale when going to $450,000 to secure a quality colt by Tavistock.

Presented by Curraghmore, the classically-bred colt is from the stakes-placed Shirocco mare Mourasana.

Bred by Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock, the colt is from the family of Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) winner Mourayan and Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) placegetter Mourilyan.

"I thought he was a lovely horse, he was very well balanced and had a lot of presence about him," Perry said.

"He just looked a ripper. For me he was the pick of the colts in the sale and he has been bought as a middle-distance Derby horse."

The colt is destined for the stable of Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott and has been bought for owner Sam Kelt, for whom Perry also secured a Dundeel colt out the Redoute’s Choice mare Lodore Falls for $200,000.

"He was a lovely horse too. Not a big horse but in that Dundeel mold," Perry said.

"He had a huge amount of presence and great head."