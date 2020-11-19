Emirates Team New Zealand launch their racing AC75 Te Rehutai

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 23:13

Emirates Team New Zealand, the Defender of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, launched their racing boat Te Rehutai today at 6:00 PM NZT.

The name of the kiwis second AC75 ‘Te Rehutai’ means "where the essence of the ocean invigorates and energises our strength and determination."

The boat is a radical evolution from the team’s first AC75 Te Aihe and shows some very unexpected developments. The Kiwi team will now have less than four weeks to fine-tune their boat for the PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland starting on the 17th of December which will be the only chance for the Defender to face the Challengers ahead of the Match starting on the 6th of March.

Te Rehutai is the last of the second generation AC75’s to be launched across the America’s Cup teams. To know more about the design and build of the Defender’s race boat read the f ull story.

