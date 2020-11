Players named for Basketball New Zealand age-group development camp

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 10:31

Basketball New Zealand has released the lists for the upcoming Basketball New Zealand development camps.

The camps will host rising basketballers in the Under 15 and Under 19 age groups, at Saint Kentigern College. The U19’s camp will be held 11- 13 December; the U15’s camp is on 14 - 16 December.

High Performance Manager Leonard King says this camp is very much focused on development, as opposed to selection based on age-group tournament teams.

"The development camps are an opportunity for young players who show potential to grow into a great player. They might have the size, shape, and some ability, and might not yet be a top player in their age-group just yet, but the potential is there. That’s why these are called ‘development’ camps.

"The Aon National Championships, for example, are an opportunity for New Zealand’s regional representative teams to compete against the best kids in their respective age group across the country. For many athletes this will be the pinnacle achievement in their basketball journey. Yet our national coaches and selectors are aware that these events are just one part of the identification and selection criteria, and not a key focus for an athlete’s selection for National team representation.

"Ultimately Basketball New Zealand’s High Performance programme has an international focus and the athletes identified by our National selectors are ones that we feel have the attributes to become Tall Blacks, Tall Ferns or 3x3 Senior National team players," says King.

Participants are eligible for Basketball New Zealand camps if they are registered with member Associations. Associations also have input by providing BBNZ with their list of players they believe meet the following criteria:

Physical - height, wingspan, positional strength.

Athletic - quickness, agility, jump, endurance (fitness).

Six-point skill package - dribble, pass, defend, rebound and shooting under pressure when it matters most, and basketball IQ ("feel" for the game).

Understands National Style of Play - adaption / versatility.

Team person - character - has an internal drive to be great and helps teammates be better - always competes!

Culture - professional behaviour on and off the court. Are they a great ambassador for the sport and their region?

Resilience - ability to handle adversity.

Work ethic - committed to get better.

Camp list - Aon New Zealand Under 15 Girls. Head Coach - Lori McDaniel.

Player

Association

Mahina-A-Rangi

NORTHLAND BASKETBALL

TeRina Cameron - Tana

NORTHLAND BASKETBALL

Ritorya Tamilo

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Waimanu Clarken

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Rangikahiwa Cooney

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Caitlyn Ward

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Elise Gilbert

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Tanika Leger Walker

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Kaelani Albert-neha

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Carly Ohia

ROTORUA BASKETBALL

Aliyah King

BASKETBALL HAWKE’S BAY

Madison Cunningham

BASKETBALL HAWKE’S BAY

Hannah Lee

NEW PLYMOUTH BASKETBALL

Lilly Taulelei

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Holly Morgan

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Tatiana Mareko

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Lane Gough

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Naomi Ioana Sopoaga

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Rangituturu Tawera

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Maia Jones

NELSON BASKETBALL

Ivy Brown

NORTH CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Lauren Whittaker

NORTH CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Karereatua Williams

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Laura Ring

BASKETBALL OTAGO

Ella Mahuika

WEST COAST BASKETBALL

Camp list - Aon New Zealand Under 15 Boys. Head Coach - Mel Downer.

Player

Association

Hamza Zahran

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Julius Halaifonua

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Keller Young

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Sinipata Tuakoi

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Kalid Petzer

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Barri Merimo

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Will Shortt

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

George Turner

COUNTIES-MANUKAU BASKETBALL

William Passi

COUNTIES-MANUKAU BASKETBALL

WILLIAM IKAHIHIFO

COUNTIES-MANUKAU BASKETBALL

Seth Whinney

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Usher Robson

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Hohepa Chandler

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Desmond Niko Faalupega

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Jago Robertson

NEW PLYMOUTH BASKETBALL

Carter Berg-McLean

HUTT VALLEY BASKETBALL

Rewi Va'a

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Nicholas Book

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Levi Martin

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Louie Gordon

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

George Grant

BASKETBALL OTAGO

Noah McDowall

BASKETBALL OTAGO

Brody John Perry

FRANKLIN BASKETBALL

Dante Matakatea

WAITAKERE WEST AUCKLAND BASKETBALL

Noah Alan Harry Campbell

FRANKLIN BASKETBALL

Camp list - Junior Tall Ferns (New Zealand Under 19 Girls). Head Coach - Hernando Planells

Player

Association

Centaine Noom-Duckworth

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Jessica Moors

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Florence Dallow

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Ramona Fuaiva’a

WAITAKERE WEST AUCKLAND BASKETBALL

Lilly Parke

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Melika Samia

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Tia Lassey

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Ahlysse Gardiner

TAURANGA CITY BASKETBALL

Alana Paewai

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Quaye Walker-Eketone

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Taiana Day

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Waiata Jennings

ROTORUA BASKETBALL

Raquel Sampson

NEW PLYMOUTH BASKETBALL

Gemma Walsh

NEW PLYMOUTH BASKETBALL

Harata Coleman

BASKETBALL MANAWATU

Hannah Mischewski

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Sophie Adams

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Hannah Matehaere

BASKETBALL OTAGO

Arielle Williams Mackey

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Breeje Schuler

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Izzy Pugh

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Qaizden Stephano

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Camp list - Junior Tall Blacks (New Zealand Under 19 boys). Head Coach - Aaron Fearne

Player

Association

Tukaha Cooper

NORTHLAND BASKETBALL

Sean Joseph Murphy

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Zach Riley

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Terence Abdon

HARBOUR BASKETBALL

Harrison Payne

WAITAKERE WEST AUCKLAND BASKETBALL

Ethan Skelton

WAITAKERE WEST AUCKLAND BASKETBALL

Dontae Nance

WAITAKERE WEST AUCKLAND BASKETBALL

Alex McNaught

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Robbie Coman

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Sataan Tawera

BASKETBALL AUCKLAND

Kael James Robinson

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Caleb Smiler

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Finn Lally

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Kazlo Evans

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Clifton Bush III

BASKETBALL HAWKE’S BAY

Tommy Fergusson

BASKETBALL HAWKE’S BAY

Carlin Davison

NEW PLYMOUTH BASKETBALL

Levi Ware

PORIRUA BASKETBALL

Evyatar Tabor

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Tafara Gapare

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Ahmed Essahaty

WELLINGTON BASKETBALL

Mason Whittaker

NORTH CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Hunter Adam

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Josh Book

CANTERBURY BASKETBALL

Akiva McBirney-Griffin

WAIKATO BASKETBALL

Levi Ware

PORIRUA BASKETBALL

In short

Name: All New Zealand Talent Camp

Age groups: U19 (athletes born 2002 - 2003) and U15 (athletes born 2005-2006)

Dates: 11-13 December - U19s | 14-16 December - U15s

More on the Basketball New Zealand age-group pathway can be found here: https://nz.basketball/national-teams/representative-pathway/