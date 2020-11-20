Sironen set to join Warriors

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 16:56

One of rugby league’s most famous names is set to link with the Vodafone Warriors after confirmation South Sydney back rower Bayley Sironen has agreed terms for a three-year contract from next season.

The 23-year-old is the son of the legendary Paul Sironen and younger brother of Manly Warringah’s Curtis Sironen.

After five games in his first two NRL seasons, Sironen established himself as a frontline player for the Rabbitohs this year appearing in 19 games to lift his career tally to 24.

"We have had our eyes on Bayley for some time but we didn’t have the positions available at the time," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan. "Fortunately he became available now. (Head coach) Nathan (Brown) was keen to add a point of difference to our squad to balance our key signings and Bayley will bring that.

"He comes from one of the game’s greatest families and will add some invaluable footy IQ to our squad."

O’Sullivan said the Vodafone Warriors were grateful to South Sydney CEO Blake Solly, head coach Wayne Bennett and football manager Mark Ellison for their handling of Sironen’s release.

"I was really keen to add an edge/middle forward to our roster for 2021 and Bayley fits the bill," said new Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

"He was able to fill in at five-eighth and centre as well as the back row in 2020 so he adds the versatility, skill and defensive capabilities that we were looking for.

"His addition puts pressure on all our forwards for positions and adds invaluable depth of quality in our back row."

The 186cm, 101kg Sironen made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers in 2017 but played just one more NRL match for the club before linking with South Sydney in 2019.

He becomes the seventh new addition to the Vodafone Warriors’ 2021 squad following the signings of Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warrington), Kane Evans (Parramatta), Euan Aitken (St George Illawarra), Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah), Sean O’Sullivan (Brisbane) and Marcelo Montoya (Canterbury Bankstown).

BAYLEY SIRONEN

Date of birth: December 23, 1996

Birthplace: Sydney, NSW

Junior Club: Bankstown Bulls

Position: Winger/centre

Height: 186cm

Weight: 101kg

NRL Debut: Wests Tigers v North Queensland, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, August 25, 2017 (Round 25)

NRL Career: Wests Tigers (2017-2018), South Sydney (2019-2020)

NRL Appearances: 24 appearances

Wests Tigers: 2 appearances (2017)

South Sydney: 22 appearances (2019-2020)

NRL Points: 8 (2 tries)

Representative: New South Wales Under-20s (2016), Australian Schoolboys (2014)