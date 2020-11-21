Defending champion Hearts in early strife

Saturday, 21 November, 2020 - 11:03

New Zealand’s women’s Domestic summer has begun this morning with the opening round of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield in New Plymouth, at the Basin Reserve (delayed) and at Oamaru’s Centennial Park.

It’s the first day of the national one-day championship in eight months, since the 2019/20 Grand Final at Seddon Park won by the Auckland Hearts - all teams keen to go two from two in the back-to-back matches this weekend.

However, the Hearts are in early strife at Pukekura Park after a sensational start by Central Hinds pace bowler Claudia Green.

The competition consists of 10 rounds with the top two sides at the end of the regular season to contest the 28 March 2021 Grand Final.

With a posse of WHITE FERNS players across the Tasman competing in the WBBL or in managed isolation, and several preseason injuries, opportunities have been created for several debutantes to take the field around the country today.

CENTRAL HINDS v AUCKLAND HEARTS

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Start time: 10AM

Toss: Hinds, bowling first

Livescores: https://scoring.nzc.nz/#m21e48fce-2a1a-4c89-9c2a-733fee2bc043

- Rematch between the 2019 Grand Finalists at the same venue

- Hearts are the current defending champions

- Central Hinds captain Anlo van Deventer won the first toss of the season and inserted the Auckland Hearts

- WHITE FERNS bowler Hannah Rowe bowled the first ball of the season, opened her first spell with a maiden and took the first wicket of the season with Saachi Shahri caught by Monique Rees at 11/1.

- Claudia Green then struck three balls later to have the Hearts, triggering a Hearts collapse with the defending champions in strife at 22/5 after just 11.5 overs, Green (previous best Women’s List A bowling: 2-18) sitting on 4-16

OTAGO SPARKS v CANTERBURY MAGICIANS

Centennial Park, Oamaru

Start time: 10.30AM

Toss: Sparks, bowling first

Livescores: https://scoring.blackcaps.co.nz/#c61c27343-6fb5-43dc-84b2-64100f94c099|mf866167f-9542-40a5-9a00-1ba6d37b6240

- Otago Sparks captain Bella James won the toss and elected to bowl

- Start time for this match is half an hour later at 10.30am

-Canterbury Magicians have lost an early wicket with Ally Mace-Cochrane departing in the third over, bowled by Emma Black

WELLINGTON BLAZE v NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Start time revised from 10AM to 12.30PM today

Toss: Please check livescoring from Noon

Livescores / updates: https://scoring.nzc.nz/

- Please note Northern name change (previously Northern Spirit), applies to Hallyburton Johnstone Shield side only

- Northern was last season’s beaten Grand Finalist after having qualified top of the regular season; it was their first Grand Final in either format

- Due to an issue with Northern Spirit’s travel from Hamilton into Wellington, the match has been delayed from the original start time this morning, and overs will be reduced.

Images from today's matches available from www.Photosport.nz

Hashtag: #HBJSHIELD