Hinds take early lead in Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Sunday, 22 November, 2020 - 17:55

Central Hinds, Canterbury Magicians, Northern Districts unbeaten after opening weekend of national one-day championship

The Central Hinds are off to a flier in NZC's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with back-to-back bonus point victories over defending champions the Auckland Hearts in the first two rounds of the women's one-day season.

The Hinds improved on yesterday's big seven-wicket win at Pukekura Park with a 10-wicket landslide in today's second round, their rocket-boosted net run rate sending them to top spot on the table.

The hosts dismissed their injury-hit Hearts for 86 in 35.3 overs with swing bowler Monique Rees once again proving a handful. Powerhouse Jess Watkin then smashed an unbeaten 68- off just 33 balls to ensure the match once again finished before lunchtime, requiring just nine overs to chase down the target.

Further south, the Canterbury Magicians also turned in a perfect record for the opening weekend of action, also pocketing a bonus point in both wins this weekend against hosts the Otago Sparks. The Magicians sit below the Hinds on table on net run rate only, equal on 10 points.

Highlight of the day for the Magicians was arguably Kate Ebrahim backing up yesterday's unbeaten century in Round One with another influential half century today, top-scoring with 62 off 80 balls in Canterbury's total of 222/8 after having elected to bat at Oamaru's Centennial Oval.

A superb effort with the ball then saw the Sparks fall 133 runs short, new recruit Kate Sims claiming 3-25 and Sarah Asmussen a stunning 4-9 off four overs, both career best performances as they dismissed the hosts for 89 in 28 overs.

At the Basin Reserve, hosts Wellington Blaze again went home empty-handed despite a strong performance against Northern Districts. After a maiden ton last season, Blaze's Jess McFadyen produced her second List A century, a fine 107 off 134 balls at the top of the order to ensure the Blaze posted a competitive 214/9.

McFadyen almost carried her bat, her innings ending at the end of the 49th over as Brooke Halliday claimed the catch off Eimear Richardson who took 3-34. Halliday then went on to open the chase for Northern and produced a century of her own - a maiden unbeaten 101- off 115 balls.

Halliday had shared a century opening stand with Katie Gurrey of 126, Northern completing the chase in the 39th over at 215 for two.

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition consists of 10 rounds with the top two sides at the end of the regular season to contest the 28 March 2021 Grand Final.

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield returns in a fortnight's time with Rounds 3 and 4 in Levin, Invercargill and Whangarei from 5 December.