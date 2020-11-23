Trentham Group Ones for Rock On Wood

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 16:12

Trainer Leanne Elliot is now eyeing Group One targets with consistent galloper Rock On Wood after his win in the John Turkington LTD/ Wai Pine Logging Bulls Country Cup (1400m) at Awapuni on Saturday.

The son of Redwood was victorious in the race last year and was once again piloted by Elliot’s son Ryan, who forewent the Premier day at Pukekohe to retain the ride on the family favourite.

"It was a very good run on Saturday, he went well," Elliot said. "It was nice that Ryan came down to ride him, he is pretty committed to him."

Rock On Wood finished runner-up to Hypnos in the Gr.3 Red Badge Spring Sprint (1400m) at Hastings first-up and Elliot was buoyed by the Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained gelding’s subsequent victory in the Gr.2 Coupland’s Bakeries Mile (1600m).

"It was a good run for Hypnos and it was good to see him win down south," Elliot said.

Elliot noted her charge is more forward this year compared to last season and she will now head south to try and snare Group One honours in the Rydges Wellington Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) on Saturday-week.

"He has had two races under his belt now and this time last year he had just had the one, so he is a little more forward," she said.

"I am planning on going to the Captain Cook at Wellington on December 5 with him, and then the Thorndon Mile (Gr.1, 1600m) in January.

Abu Dhabi out for elusive maiden victory

Shaun and Emma Clotworthy are crossing all their fingers and toes that consistent galloper Abu Dhabi can break through for his maiden win at Te Rapa on Wednesday.

The Haradasun gelding has been runner-up in his last five starts and his trainers believe it is his turn in the Beefeater Garden Bar 12/12 (2100m).

"He is a really consistent horse, I really hope he can win this time," Shaun Clotworthy said.

"Sometimes you don’t want horses breaking out of maidens too quickly because they are still learning their trade, but it would be quite nice if he could pick up a win now.

"He is just as honest as anything, and really deserves a turn. We will be hoping he will go close from that draw (2)."

Captain Cook assignment for Kingsclere duo

Cambridge trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood will likely hold a strong hand in the Gr.1 Rydges Wellington Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham on Saturday-week.

The duo are set to contest the feature mile with in-form runners Hypnos and Concert Hall, who will take identical form lines into the race.

Hypnos finished runner-up first-up at Hastings in October before winning the Gr.3 Red Badger Spring Sprint (1400m) and then the Gr.2 Coupland’s Bakeries Mile (1600m) at Riccarton earlier this month.

Concert Hall has also been on song, winning the Gr.3 Thompson Handicap (1600m) and Gr.2 Tauranga Stakes (1600m) in her last two starts after finishing runner-up to Dawn Patrol first-up at Ellerslie.

"Hypnos appears to have come through his Coupland’s Mile run well," James said. "He has had a few days in the paddock and he has been to the water treadmill and returns to the stable today.

"Concert Hall has come of age and I have been happy with her since her run.

"They are two nice horses and the benefit of maturity is showing now. They are both in line for the Captain Cook Stakes at Wellington in a fortnight."

Meanwhile, James is a bit frustrated with a plethora of wide draws for his runners at Te Rapa on Wednesday with a few of them likely to bypass the meeting as a result.

However, he said regally-bred filly Cheaperthandivorce and Camarosa will both make their debuts in the SVS 1400 and Win A Jetski @ SkyCity Hamilton 1200 respectively.

"Cheaperthandivroce has only had one trial and trialled up nicely and I have been pleased with her since. She has drawn nicely (4) so she will get her opportunity," he said.

"Camarosa has been nominated that many times and drawn wide that many times she will definitely run. She is a filly with a future. She is a nice filly and whatever she does on Wednesday she will improve on."