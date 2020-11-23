Karaka 2021 Yearling Catalogues out now

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 17:56

New Zealand Bloodstock have released catalogues for the 95th National Yearling Sales Series which will take place at their Karaka sales complex from January 24.

The much anticipated Karaka Million twilight meeting at Ellerslie Racecourse on January 23 will kick-off an action-packed week and act as an entrée for live action at Karaka for New Zealand Bloodstock’s Book 1 and Book 2 sales.

Showcasing some of New Zealand’s brightest talent, a selection of 579 yearlings will go through the ring in Book 1 on January 24, 25 and 26, followed by 339 yearlings in Book 2 on January 27 and 28. Selling will commence at Karaka from 1PM (NZT) on all days. In a change from previous years, Book 3 will be an online sale on plus.gavelhouse.com on Wednesday February 3.

New Zealand-sourced thoroughbreds have continued to perform across the globe, and despite representing just 6.9 percent of the racing population in Australia, a total of 31 New Zealand-sourced Group winners won 36 Group races in Australia last season. New Zealand-sourced fillies have won six of the last seven editions of the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m), and three-year-olds sourced from this side of the Tasman have won 33 percent of the Group One Derby races in Australia over the last seven seasons. There were 10 New Zealand-sourced Group One winners in Australia during the 2019-20 season alone and New Zealand-bred horses have won seven Group One races in the current Australian season to date. The catalogue for Book 1 features the progeny of Group One-winning mares Planet Rock, Prize Lady, Rena’s Lady, Rock Diva, Valley Girl, Chenille, Fanatic, Guiseppina, I Do, and Insouciant.

There are also siblings to Group One winners Jennifer Eccles, Lizzie L’Amour, Tarzino, Authentic Paddy, Ugo Foscolo, Cool Aza Beel, Consensus, (The) Bostonian, Johnny Get Angry, and Marky Mark.

Book 1 and Book 2 catalogues are now available to be viewed online, with physical copies arriving in mailboxes. As with the highly successful recent NZB Ready to Run Sale, online bidding services will be available for all registered buyers who are unable to physically attend Karaka 2021.

All yearlings will be available for on-farm inspections with agents available to inspect on behalf.

View catalogues at nzb.co.nz.