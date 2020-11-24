New Zealand's top surf athletes competing in upcoming The Invitational

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 09:02

A new high-performance surf sport competition featuring New Zealand’s top surf lifeguards will launch at 9am on Sunday 6 December at Whangamata beach, hosted by Surf Life Saving Northern Region.

"The Invitational" is the first event in over a decade to brings together 96 lifeguards, including most of New Zealand’s High Performance surf squad, to compete against each other in drafted teams.

The eight teams of 12 will be challenged in 18 events. These will include beach sprints, surf races, ski relays, beach flags, and Ironman.

SLSNR Surf Sports Manager Zac Franich says The Invitational is a chance for the public to see some of New Zealand’s top lifeguards competing in events that exhibit the speed, power, endurance, and skills that keep our beaches safe.

"The Invitational is an event like no other. The geography and the surf conditions of Whangamata will make for a real spectacle for the public, and a great morning of events."

Former Olympian and team captain, Steve Kent, sees the competition as not only a chance to compete, but an opportunity to encourage the younger members of his team to be leaders.

Surf sports is a combination of fast-paced and high-intensity events that lifeguards compete in to maintain and improve their fitness and skills in the water in preparation for real rescue situations.

Each team was chosen by one of eight captains, four female and four male, based on the skills and achievements outlined in each athlete’s application.