West Indies and BLACKCAPS players and support staff clear final COVID-19 tests - NZC

|
[ login or create an account ]
All 20 of the BLACKCAPS and West Indies IPL players and support staff, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have returned negative results from their third and final, Day 12, COVID-19 tests. This means all are on track to leave managed isolation tomorrow, starting from 10am, once the final clearance has been issued.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice