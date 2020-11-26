Inaugural Central Super League begins this weekend

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 11:17

Central Districts Cricket’s new women's franchise competition is about to begin.

Created to help bridge the gap for up and coming cricketers aiming for selection to the Central Hinds and CD Women’s Under 19s, four new teams - New Plymouth Power, Palmerston North Tui, Tararua Kotahi and Coastal Challengers Levin - will meet for the first time at Palmerston North’s Manawaroa Park this Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural two rounds.

Both rounds are 50-over one-day matches, Hannah Rowe’s Palmerston North Tui drawn to meet Natalie Dodd’s New Plymouth Power, and Anlo van Deventer’s Tararua Kotahi set to play Jess Watkin's Coastal Challengers Levin from 11am this Saturday.

Sunday’s Round Two sees the Tui take on the Kotahi and Power up against the Challengers, both second-round one-dayers beginning at the earlier time of 9.30AM.

CDCA’s Coach, Female Performance and Pathways and head coach of the Central Hinds, Jamie Watkins said he was very much looking forward to the first ball.

"This weekend is hugely exciting for us.

"While the Hinds were in fine form as a collective unit in last weekend’s national Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, this weekend they have the opportunity to take the lead in trying to get the better of their fellow Hinds squad members - with a young support crew of the next-best talent across the region."

The Hinds players are fresh off a stunning start to their one-day season after a seven-wicket win and 10-wicket win against defending champions the Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park.

"Our four Central Super League captains also make up the Hinds' senior leadership group - Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Jess Watkin and Hannah Rowe. I’m certain they will all provide valuable insights and learning opportunities for their CSL squads whilst they try to get the better of each other in the tactical battles on the park."

Watkins added that whilst the Shrimpton Trophy - CD’s women’s one-day competition for four of its North Island-based Districts - provides a good level of cricket for the four Districts that have existing player depth, the Central Super League is the first time the best 52 players in Central Districts will get to compete on the same playing fields.

Seven players from Nelson are travelling up to Palmerston North as well as players from Whanganui and Horowhenua-Kapiti - along with the regular names from Taranaki, Manawatu, Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay's Shrimpton Trophy squads.

"With the CD Under 19 squad coming up for the NZC National Tournament in January - and a chance from there to make the inaugural New Zealand U19 Women’s Team for the new ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup at this level; and the Hinds team for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Round Three and Four against Wellington Blaze to be named after the weekend, there is certainly a lot to play for, both as individuals and as teams," Watkins said.

"And, all the teams will be keen to get a fast start to make sure they are in a good position leading into the T20 section of the competition in February."

Parkers Beverage Company and John Turkington Forestry are foundation sponsors of the new league, supporting the growth of women’s cricket in Central Districts.

SQUADS

Palmerston North Tui: Hannah Rowe (captain), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Tayla Brown, Sarah Calkin, Gracie Donaldson, Ashleigh Hurley, Ashtuti Kumar, Sam Mackinder, Jasmine Odell, Jessica Ogden, Sarah Parker, Olivia West. Coach: Dilan Raj

New Plymouth Power: Natalie Dodd (captain), Nellie Chapman, Emily Cunningham, Amy Foreman, Claudia Green, Jess Hollard, Taila Hurley, Kelsey Husband, Lucy Mitchell, Lydia Proffitt, Margot Scoular, Georgia Wells, Aimee Wisnewski. Coach: Debu Banik

Tararua Kotahi: Anlo van Deventer (captain), Olivia Clark, Elizabeth Cohr, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Kayarna Jones-Dennes, Emma McLeod, Sophie Pyott, Monique Rees, Olivia Roseingrave, Gemma Sims, Ella Southey, Ella Ranson. Coach: Brady Barnett

Coastal Challengers Levin: Jess Watkin (captain), Aniela Apperley, Kate Baxter, Ayesha Carley-Hendry, Flora Devonshire, Anna Gaging, Mikaela Greig, Amy Johnson, Sofia Kersten, Esther Lanser, Olivia Mairs, Kerry Tomlinson, Zoe Yeo. Coach: Warren Herbert

Central Super League website