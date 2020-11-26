Home games allocated to Mount Smart - Vodafone Warriors

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 13:19

The NRL has today allocated 11 of the Vodafone Warriors’ 2021 home games to Mount Smart Stadium in the hope the borders will be reopened in time for the club to be based in Auckland next season.

The draw unveiled today confirms the Vodafone Warriors will launch their 27th season with back-to-back home games in the opening two rounds against the Gold Coast Titans (March 13) and the Newcastle Knights (March 19).

The 12th designated home match against Parramatta will be played at Suncorp Stadium in the NRL’s Magic Round (round 10).

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club remained optimistic it would be back home in 2021.

"We have always said our priority is to be playing at home in front of our families, members and fans in 2021," he said.

"While the Covid-19 situation has meant planning for all possibilities, being back at Mount Smart is our top wish. We couldn’t think of anything better after being forced to play away from home for the whole of this season.

"We have no control of any decisions around trans-Tasman border policy, but as of today we’re delighted that the NRL has officially allocated all our home games to Mount Smart."

In another special feature of the draw, new Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown will have assignments against each of the two clubs he has previously coached in the first six rounds of the season. After encountering Newcastle in Auckland in round two, he takes on St George Illawarra in Sydney in round six.

An undoubted highlight will see the Vodafone Warriors hosting 2021 premier Melbourne in round 14 on Sunday, June 13 while they have a total of six home games against 2020 top eight clubs. As well as the Storm and the Knights, they also entertain Parramatta, Penrith, Cronulla Sutherland and Canberra.

After the opening games against the Titans and the Knights, the Vodafone Warriors face tough away trips in the next two rounds to take on the Raiders and the Sydney Roosters.

In a quirk of the draw, the season starts and finishes against the Titans.

The nine clubs the Vodafone Warriors face home and away are the Titans, Knights, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Dragons, Storm, Cowboys, Wests Tigers and Sharks. The clubs they take on once are the Roosters, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Bulldogs, Eels and Broncose.

The three clubs not travelling to play the Vodafone Warriors at home are South Sydney, the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane.