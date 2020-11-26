Quality book lures Satherley south - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 13:56

Waikato jockey Lynsey Satherley is making a rare trip to Wanganui this weekend, lured south by a strong book of rides right up to stakes level - and the prospect of further black-type opportunities to follow.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Satherley has had a total of only 21 rides at Wanganui, with a placing her best result.

"I don’t really travel a lot, and I’d say I’ve probably only made four or five trips down there in my whole riding career," she said.

"It’s not something I would normally do, but Murray (Baker) and Andrew (Forsman) told me I could ride Vee Cece in the Wanganui Cup (Listed, 2040m), and potentially stay with her for the Waikato Cup (Gr.3, 2400m), so that’s made it well worthwhile for me to make the trip on Saturday.

"I’ve also got the opportunity to ride a couple of good chances for Debbie Sweeney, so it’s worked out really well."

Vee Cece is rated a $13 chance in Saturday’s Listed Steelform Roofing Group Wanganui Cup.

The capable daughter of Canford Cliffs has won three times in her 16-start career and placed at Listed level, but has also been unplaced eight times.

She hung badly at Pukekohe two starts back and was beaten by 20 lengths, but Satherley was aboard in a much-improved performance last start at Te Rapa. Vee Cece produced a strong late run to get within a head of Super Hoof, with the rest of the field finishing more than four lengths adrift.

"She can be a bit of a difficult mare, both on raceday and at home," Satherley said. "I think Phill Cataldo (bloodstock agent, on behalf of owners OTI Racing) might have said something to try to get me the ride last start. I was fortunate enough to get that opportunity, and she ran a great race and just went down by a lip.

"She does a few things wrong and can be a bit of a handful, but she’s got a lot of ability on her day, when she’s on song. I galloped her this morning and thought she felt bright and well."

Satherley is also looking forward to continuing her association with the Sweeney-trained Angaria and First Rock, both of whom performed well for her in their most recent appearances.

Angaria scored a dominant front-running victory at Te Rapa, improving his promising career record to three wins from seven starts. The four-year-old son of Niagara is the $4.20 favourite for Saturday’s Dunstan Feeds Stayers Championship Qualifier (1600m).

"It was a big performance last time, and I think he’s a horse who can go right through the grades," Satherley said. "I expect him to get up over a bit of ground later on.

"He’s got good early speed and has drawn one this weekend, but I’m just a bit worried about the Slow7 track down there. I don’t think he’ll enjoy that sort of ground, so I’m hoping it might come back a peg or two to around a Dead5."

First Rock, who placed at Wanganui as a two-year-old in 2018, has shown good signs this spring after a fruitless three-year-old season. Satherley rode the daughter of El Roca into a close second at Rotorua last start.

"She’s another one who ran a good race last time, and when I went over to ride her this week I couldn’t fault her at all," Satherley said. "She seems to be going really well."

Satherley’s other rides are Ama La Vita in the Dave Hoskin Carriers Maiden (1200m), Lady Lira in the A+ Plumbing (1340m), and Fagiolo Majico in the Loaders Wanganui (2040m).