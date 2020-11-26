Auckland Basketball new High Performance Fund

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 19:21

Auckland Basketball Services launches High Performance Fund to assist talented youth overcome participation barriers.

The fund established by Basketball Auckland, Counties Manukau Basketball and Waitakere West Auckland Basketball will support participation in Basketball New Zealand’s National Age Group programmes.

Auckland Basketball’s acting General Manager Ivan Harre says the funds role is to ensure selected players who require assistance, can apply to get some costs covered when representing New Zealand at FIBA tournaments.

"It's important for player development that they can take part in all opportunities offered, and with the High Performance Fund, we will be able to help achieve that"

The generous sponsorship by ETCO (The Electrical Training Company) enables the programme to start taking submissions early next year. Already a strong supporter of community basketball, as naming rights sponsors for the ETCO Auckland Basketball League and the ETCO Auckland Dream, they see the value of establishing such a fund.

ETCO’s National Learning Manager, Bradley Hepi, is excited about the new work programme at Auckland Basketball and is enthusiastic about the growing strategic partnership and development opportunities.

"For us, we are fully committed to Auckland Basketball’s vision and the accessibility for participation, they want to create. The sponsorship partnership for us, links the value of sport and education to enhance personal development to achieve success. The lessons instilled through participation in sport allows growth and resilience in an ever-changing world. ".

The fund is open to any players affiliated with their Association and selected for Basketball New Zealand’s National Age Group programmes. Full criteria will be published in the new year, with affiliated Associations taking submissions from their members soon after.

Meanwhile any interested parties wishing to support the fund and widen its reach can contact the team at Auckland Basketball Services.