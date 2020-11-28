Leo Carter handed the captaincy reins

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 10:44

Leo Carter has been handed the captaincy reins for the start of the Ford Trophy campaign with Canterbury hosting the Wellington Firebirds at home.

The 25-year old left-hand batsman will replace regular skipper Cole McConchie who’s currently away on international duties captaining the NZ A side against West Indies A.

Captaincy isn’t new to Carter having experience with Canterbury age group teams from U15s - U20s. He’s also captained the NZ U19s squad and more recently Canterbury A and NZ XI last summer.

Carter said it’s a huge honour to be named as captain for Canterbury.

"It means a lot and it’s really special to captain the province I’ve grown up in," he said.

"Cole leaves a big gap, he’s a great leader and it’s awesome to see his hard work rewarded by leading the NZ A team."

Canterbury coach Peter Fulton said Carter has a good cricket brain and understands the little things that go into leading out on the field.

"He’s pretty quiet, but he’s the sort of guy that when he does say something people will listen.

"He’s done a lot of captaincy with age group teams, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he steps up to the challenge."

All three of Canterbury’s contracted BLACKCAPS have been named in the 13-man squad for the first round before Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham head to Hamilton on Monday to meet up with the BLACKCAPS Test squad.

Daryl Mitchell (BLACKCAPS T20 squad) and Ken McClure (NZ A squad) were also unavailable for selection.

Play gets underway from 11am at Hagley Oval tomorrow, Spectator entry is free.

Canterbury Men’s Squad | Ford Trophy Round One

Leo Carter ©

Todd Astle

Chad Bowes

Jack Boyle

Sean Davey

Cam Fletcher (wk)

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Henry Nicholls

Edward Nuttall

Fraser Sheat

Theo van Woerkom

Will Williams

12th man to be named at the toss.

You can follow the match at scoring.nzc.nz or via the NZC App.]