Tui, Challengers unbeaten after first day of Central Super League

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 18:25

The Palmerston North Tui and Coastal Challengers Levin have put their first wins on the board after the inaugural day of the Central Super League women’s franchise competition in Palmerston North today.

Natalie Dodd’s New Plymouth Power elected to bat first against the Tui after winning the toss at Manawaroa Park, but a total of 129 all out in 40 overs proved no match for the Tui who hunted down the winning runs in the 29th over with eight wickets still in hand.

Central Hinds spinner Georgia Atkinson was the star of the day, having ripped out 4-34 to have Power in early trouble after the loss of captain Dodd, while Ashleigh Hurley and Jasmine Odell both claimed 2-17 as Power struggled to put together partnerships.

Atkinson then put the polish on a superb all-round performance with an unbeaten 77 off 100 balls, including nine boundaries, maintaining her composure after having lost opening partner Ocean Bartlett on the very first ball of the chase.

Nelson-based Central Hind Claudia Green had trapped Bartlett for the diamond duck and went on to take 2-22 for Power, after removing fellow Central Hind Ashtuti Kumar by bowling the youngster on 29, at 104/2 in the 23rd over.

But with Atkinson in total control, the chase was never under threat as Tui cruised home in just the 29th over.

Coastal Challengers captain Jess Watkin meanwhile won the toss and elected to bowl in the concurrent first round fixture against Anlo van Deventer’s Tararua Kotahi.

The Kotahi were bowled out for 165 in 47.2 overs, Melissa Hansen top-scoring with 33 before becoming the fourth wicket to fall at the midpoint of the innings as Mikaela Greig ripped out the heart of the batting.

It proved the pivotal wicket for the Challengers, and they kept making regular breakthroughs. Greig led the way with her 3-25 and Flora Devonshire picked up 2-15 off just three overs.

Unbeaten half centuries from Central Hinds duo Kerry Tomlinson (51 not out off 59 balls, 8x4) and Greig (53 not out off 79 balls, 3x4) ensured the Challengers also got home with eight wickets in hand, despite Monique Rees having claimed the big wicket of Watkin at 43/2.

The Hinds pair shared an unbeaten 123-run stand for the third wicket with the victory ticked off in the 36th over.

Round two tomorrow at the same venue will see the Tui looking to stay unbeaten against the Kotahi while the Challengers try to go two from two against the Power.

Winning Tui captain Hannah Rowe gave the historic first day of the new women’s franchise league the thumbs up.

"Going in, there was quite a bit of banter going on between the Tui and the Coastal Challengers, but then we found out we weren’t even playing each other this first weekend so we have just had to put that hold for the time being!"

But if the two teams can stay unbeaten, Rowe has no doubt the banter will only escalate when they do get to face off.

"Overall, it’s just a really cool opportunity for everyone in the Central Districts region simply to be playing more cricket," commented the WHITE FERNS allrounder.

"For both the Central Hinds and Districts players, this is definitely a step up from The Shrimpton Trophy, and I think that is going to be really positive for our whole region."

Parkers Beverage Company and John Turkington Forestry are foundation sponsors of the new league, supporting the growth of women’s cricket in Central Districts as the region looks to grow its female high performance depth.