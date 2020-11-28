Will Young 80 not out overnight after posting 5000th first-class run

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 20:06

It was New Zealand A's turn to put in some hours at the batting crease today and, before bad light interrupted proceedings just after 5PM, three batsmen had reached half centuries.

Overnight batsman Rachin Ravindra got there first with a 98-ball effort at the top while fellow opener Henry Cooper contributed 41 to their century-stand for the first wicket - before Ravindra was trapped on 52 by spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Cooper followed just 10 overs later, stopped on 54 after having been trapped by Chemar Holder: 100/1 now 130/2.

Holder struck again to bring a quick wicket in number four batsman Joe Carter, but Will Young had begun to settle in and kept the momentum going for the side for the rest of the afternoon, unbeaten after a patient 80 when bad light ended play.

The Test squad batsman collected his 5000th first-class run in the process, New Zealand A 249 for four in reply as they trail the West Indies by 322 on the first innings, heading into the third day.