Tasman claim back-to-back Mitre 10 Cup Premiership titles

Saturday, 28 November, 2020 - 22:30

Tasman and Hawke’s Bay have secured the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup silverware with two contrasting Finals finishing the provincial rugby season.

On Friday night Hawke’s Bay added to the trophy cabinet with a 36-24 Championship Final win against Northland in Napier.

An electric encounter saw 10 tries run in, with nothing separating the teams at half time, tied 17 all.

Hawke’s Bay exploded into the second half to run away from Northland and secure the silverware.

The Premiership Final was a tense, low scoring affair, the visiting Tasman side had a slender 10-9 lead at the half.

The second spell saw each team convert a penalty, with Tasman defending staunchly to close out the game and claim back-to-back titles.

New Zealand Rugby Head of Community Rugby Steve Lancaster said Tasman and Hawke’s Bay were worthy winners after impressive seasons.

"We saw some great rugby across the Mitre 10 Cup this season and I congratulate Tasman on a resilient campaign, culminating in a classic Finals victory.

"Hawke’s Bay have been a classy team throughout 2020, especially in winning and defending the Ranfurly Shield, adding the Championship title is fitting reward.

"Congratulations to Ash Dixon, who has been an inspirational leader, and all the Hawke’s Bay players for a fine season."