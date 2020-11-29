Dream debut for debutant Davey

Sunday, 29 November, 2020 - 13:44

Two matches have got underway in the 50th anniversary season of The Ford Trophy while wet conditions continue to hamper the remaining first-round clash in New Plymouth between the Central Stags and Otago Volts where no toss has been made.

In Christchurch, a fighting half century from captain Michael Bracewell couldn't stop the Wellington Firebirds from being bundled out for just 119 after Bracewell had elected to bat first.

Bracewell (62 off 81, 8x4) had little in the way of support from the rest of his order as Canterbury List A debutant Sean Davey ripped out a maiden five-wicket bag - six for 30, finishing with a double wicket maiden - to mark a dream debut with the ball.

Canterbury will be chasing 120 with just 2.4 runs per over required for the win after the visitors were dismissed with 16 overs unutilised.

Further north in Whangarei, after a weather-delayed start, new Northern Districts captain Anton Devcich won the toss and elected to bowl first against a fresh-look Aces side that included Ollie Pringle, Ryan Harrison and Brad Rodden all on Aces one-day debut, and Pringle and Harrison on Ford Trophy (List A) debut.

Rain returned, however, with the Aucklanders 35/2 in the 12th over, including the big wicket of Colin Munro who was caught off Anurag Verma for seven.