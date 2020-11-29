Canterbury bolts to early lead

Sunday, 29 November, 2020 - 21:35

Plunket Shield leaders Canterbury are now also sitting on the top rung of the national one-day ladder, after three results were gleaned from a weather-affected opening round of The Ford Trophy today.

Sean Davey's sensational 6-30 on List A debut was among the top dozen performances in New Zealand List A history, and was second among Canterbury hauls only to Ryan McCone's 6-29 in 2013/14.

Davey set up a seven-wicket bonus point win for the hosts over the Wellington Firebirds in Christchurch, while at the opposite end of the country Northern Districts also bagged a bonus point as they defeated defending champions the Auckland Aces by six wickets (DLS).

Paceman Brett Randell claimed his maiden List A five-wicket bag for ND, his 5-22 off six overs ensuring the Aces were restricted to 138/9 in 27 overs in the reduced overs match; meanwhile BLACKCAP BJ Watling had pouched his 100th first-class dismissal.

ND opener Katene Clarke then punched 63 at the top in a 95-run opening stand with Jeet Raval (43) to ensure the hosts in Whangarei were well set up to tick off their revised target of 143 in 27 overs.

A late (4.32PM) start at Pukekura Park after heavy overnight rain in New Plymouth meanwhile proved better late than never for the Otago Volts who chased down the Central Stags' total of 183/6 in a match reduced to 20 overs per side.

Sent in, the Stags opening pair of George Worker (33 off 24) and Bayley Wiggins (44 off 28) started in aggressive fashion, but the Volts attack fought back with regular wickets.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford then came close to carrying his bat in the successful chase, only to be bowled on 97 (from just 59 balls) when just six further runs were required for the victory.

The ball had been replaced three times in the match after three of the 18 sixes in the match were lost.

Round two begins in Christchurch, New Plymouth and Whangarei on Tuesday.

POINTS AFTER ROUND ONE

Canterbury 5 (net run rate 3.05)

Northern Districts 5 (net run rate 2.07)

Otago Volts 4

Central Stags 0

Auckland Aces 0

Wellington Firebirds 0