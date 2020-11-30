Brad Weber extends through to 2021

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 11:03

All Black and Gallagher Chiefs halfback Brad Weber has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Gallagher Chiefs for another year.

The 29-year-old debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2014. Since his Super Rugby debut the quick-

thinking halfback has earned higher honours including an All Blacks call-up for an historic match against Samoa in 2015. He currently has seven Test caps and has also represented the MÄori All Blacks seven times since 2015.

Weber said he was looking forward to returning to the Gallagher Chiefs in the new year.

"I’m really excited to be back with my Gallagher Chiefs teammates for another season. My seven years to date with the team have been the most enjoyable I’ve had, and I look forward to carrying that on in 2021.

"Whilst the lure of overseas offers were present, I feel we have a fantastic squad shaping up here at the Gallagher Chiefs and I have no doubt we will be successful. I’m here and committed to contributing to that success in a big way. I can hear the cowbells ringing and the huge cheers at FMG Stadium Waikato in my head already, so I look forward to seeing all our fans there next year," said Weber.

NZR General Manager of Professional Rugby and Performance applauded Weber’s ongoing commitment to New Zealand Rugby and the Gallagher Chiefs.

"Brad’s only played for one Super Rugby team and will be heading into his eighth season with the Gallagher Chiefs, which is a great effort and a reflection of his loyalty and dedication. He’s made a big contribution to rugby on and off the field and will no doubt continue to do so in 2021 with his exciting brand of rugby."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said Weber’s experience was invaluable.

"Brad is an integral part of our Gallagher Chiefs squad. Brad is a hard-working team man and has been a standout performer for the Gallagher Chiefs. It is great to have him back next year and we know he will once again be a key contributor for our team."

The sentiment has been echoed by Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins.

"We are thrilled Brad has re-committed to the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby for our 2021 campaign. Brad is a great man and has been a fantastic contributor for the Club since his debut in 2014. We know our fans will be excited to see him back in action in next year’s Sky Super Rugby Competitions."

The 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad will be officially announced on Thursday 3 December.

Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are now on sale until the 2021 Sky Super Rugby competition commences for the Gallagher Chiefs on March 5, 2021. Memberships can be purchased from https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships