Phillips, Conway and Ferguson set to show red-ball prowess for NZ A

Fresh from starring in yesterday’s T20I win over the West Indies at Mount Maunganui, a host of BLACKCAPS have been selected for New Zealand A ahead of the two upcoming ‘unofficial Tests’ against the West Indies A, and Pakistan, respectively.
Century-maker Glenn Phillips and top-order batting partner Devon Conway will feature in both four-day games; the first against West Indies A back at Bay Oval on Thursday, the second against Pakistan in Queenstown from December 10.
It will be in Queenstown where Auckland Aces speedster Lockie Ferguson will return to red-ball cricket along with ICC ODI World Cup 2019 teammate Jimmy Neesham.
BLACKCAP T20 regulars Ish Sodhi and Tim Seifert have been named for both matches along with Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman and Central Stags all-rounder Doug Bracewell, who have joined the BLACKCAPS T20 squad for tonight’s third and final match against West Indies.
Selector Gavin Larsen made it clear this was an opportunity for players to show their Test credentials.
"We’re delighted to be naming such strong squads to take on West Indies A and Pakistan," he said.
"It really does highlight the talent depth we currently have and underlines our intentions to look at a wide group of potential Test players over this NZ A season.
"To have ten BLACKCAPS included across the two games is a testament to that depth and we know the next tier of players get a lot of out of sharing a changing room with our internationals.
"To have guys in red-hot form like Glenn, Devon and Lockie is a bonus and I know they’ll be keen to prove what they can do in the longest form of the game.
"We’re excited to unleash Lockie with the red-ball and see what challenges his extra pace can pose to Pakistan."
Former Canterbury pace-bowler Stephen Cunis is the head coach for both matches, with Brendon Donkers and WHITE FERNS coach Bob Carter his assistants.
The G.J. Gardner Homes NZC Umpires for the first match against West Indies A are Tim Parlane and John Dempsey, with Gary Baxter the Match Referee. Derek Walker replaces John Dempsey for the Pakistan game in Queenstown.
NZ A v West Indies at Mount Maunganui, 3-6 Dec
Glenn Phillips - Auckland Aces
Joe Carter - Northern Districts
Devon Conway - Wellington Firebirds
Tim Seifert - Northern Districts
Cole McConchie - Canterbury
Mark Chapman - Auckland Aces
Dane Cleaver (wk) - Central Stags
Doug Bracewell - Central Stags
Nathan Smith - Otago Volts
Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts
Jacob Duffy - Otago Volts
Blair Tickner - Central Stags
Ish Sodhi - Northern Districts
NZ A v Pakistan at Queenstown, 10-13 Dec
Glenn Phillips - Auckland Aces
Henry Cooper - Northern Districts
Devon Conway - Wellington Firebirds
Tim Seifert - Northern Districts
Rachin Ravindra - Wellington Firebirds
Mark Chapman - Auckland Aces
Jimmy Neesham - Wellington Firebirds
Cameron Fletcher (wk) - Canterbury
Doug Bracewell - Central Stags
Lockie Ferguson - Auckland Aces
Ed Nuttall - Canterbury
Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts
Ish Sodhi - Northern Districts
Live scoring: www.nzc.nz and NZC App
Hashtag: #NZAvWI
Full international schedule: www.nzc.nz/schedules
