Teams selected for 2020 Red Bull Ignite7

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 21:15

Red Bull Ignite7 captains have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament with a live draft event confirming the sides this evening.

The Bolt, Inferno, Power and Surge teams have come together in Mt Maunganui and will prepare for a week before a two-day tournament at Blake Park on 5-6 December.

The Draft, broadcast live on Sky Sport, was separated into four rounds for each the men’s and women’s, with captains selecting players in positional groups. Each team had a one first round pick.

The 2019 All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year Tone Ng Shiu was the first forward drafted into the Bolt men’s team, while fresh from her time with the Black Ferns, Hazel Tubic was drafted first into Bolt women’s.

The second round picks saw the teams complete their forward packs with Surge getting first pick and the men selecting Hawke’s Bay Mitre 10 Cup Championship winner Ollie Sapsford and the Surge women picking Black Ferns Sevens player Alena Saili.

Moving to the backline, the third round picks focused on playmakers with World Cup Sevens winner Tenika Willison the first pick for Inferno women and North Harbour winger Ngarohi McGarvey-Black selected into Inferno men.

The draft ended with both Power teams in pole position, the men’s team selected 2018 Red Bull Ignite7 MVP William Warbrick and the women picking Black Ferns Sevens youngster Mahina Paul.

The 13-player squads were completed by the captains and will begin preparation for the tournament tomorrow.

The Red Bull Ignite7 squads are;

Bolt Men: Joe Webber ©, Tim Mikkelson ©, Caleb Tangitau, Tone Ng Shiu, Stuart Leach, Etonia Waqa, Tom Florence, Akuila Rokolisoa, Leroy Carter, Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong, Cole Forbes, Josh Gray, Moses Leo

Bolt Women: Ruby Tui ©, Stacey Fluhler ©, Jorja Miller, Hazel Tubic, Rhiarna Feris, Dhys Faleafaga, Lavinia Tauhalaliku, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Teuila Sotutu, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Montessa Tairakena, Leanna Ryan, Sam Curtis

Inferno Men: Regan Ware ©, Scott Curry ©, Che Clark, Dan Sinkinson, Rhodes Featherstone,Veveni Lasaqa, Angus Fletcher, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Noah Hotham, Liam Wilson, Manu Paea, Rico Syme, Fritz Rayasi

Inferno Women: Tyla Nathan-Wong ©, Theresa Fitzpatrick ©, Gayle Broughton, Ruby Tawa, Terina Te Tamaki, Kelsey Teneti, Lyric Faleafaga, Mia Anderson, Tiana Davidson, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Tenika Willison, Rosie Kelly, Tysha Ikenasio, Leianne Tufuga

Power Men: Sione Molia ©, Sam Dickson ©, Kitiona Vai, Fehi Fineanganofo, Trael Joass, Sage Shaw-Tait, Tim Sail, Oscar Schmidt-Uili, Caleb Makene, Brian Lealiifano, William Warbrick, Jone Rova, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Kalani Going.

Power Women: Sarah Hirini, Michaela Blyde, Olive Watherstone, Crystal Mayes, Janna Vaughan, Rebekah Tufaga, Layla Sae, Alanis Toia-Tigatua, Risi Pouri-Lane, Manaia Nuku, Kiki Tahere, Mahina Paul, Princess Elliott

Surge Men: Kurt Baker ©, Dylan Collier ©, Luron Iosefa, Carlos Donnell-Brown, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Ollie Sapsford, Terrel Peita, Andrew Knewstubb, Joel Cobb, Jona Mataiciwa, Ethan Webster-Nonu, Tomas Aoake, Brady Rush

Surge Women: Kelly Brazier, Portia Woodman, Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia, Shyanna Thompson, Alena Saili, Grace Kukutai, Keila Pouri-Lane, Jazmin Hotham, Isla Norman-Bell, Shiray Kaka, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Mererangi Paul