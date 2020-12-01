Bryn Gatland inks three-year deal with Gallagher Chiefs

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 20:48

The Chiefs Rugby Club are pleased to confirm the signing of first-five eighth Bryn Gatland until 2023.

Born and bred in Hamilton, the former Hamilton Boys’ High School player will return from the deep south to join the Gallagher Chiefs for the upcoming Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman Competitions.

The 25-year-old had an impressive Mitre 10 Cup campaign with North Harbour, finishing as the competition’s leading points scorer with 119 points.

Gatland said he was looking forward to joining the Gallagher Chiefs for the upcoming season.

"I’m really excited to pull on the Gallagher Chiefs jersey next year and return home to family and friends to where I grew up and started my rugby dream. It will be a special moment if I get to pull on the Gallagher Chiefs jersey, and if it happens, I will do what I can to add to the legacy that is behind the jersey and Club."

Gatland made his Super Rugby debut against the Hurricanes for the Blues in 2017. Following two seasons with the Blues, Gatland headed south to the Highlanders following an impressive performance for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in 2018.

Gatland thanked the Highlanders and their community for his time in the deep south.

"I really enjoyed my time down south, especially the people down there and I want to thank the Highlanders for the opportunity and memories over the last two years."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said Gatland is a welcome addition to the squad.

"Bryn is a quality kicker and has a natural ability to steer a team around the field. He has proven to be a calm head and is not shy of standing up in clutch moments. We believe he will be a credit to our Gallagher Chiefs squad and I’m looking forward to watching him continue to develop his game in our environment."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins is excited to have Gatland join the Gallagher Chiefs.

"Clayton and I have been working together to ensure we secured a first-five eighth to complement our squad. Bryn fitted our selection criteria and impressed us both with his outstanding form during the Mitre 10 Cup. We are excited to see what he brings to the team and expect great things from him in the future."

The 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad will be officially announced on Thursday 3 December.

The 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad will be officially announced on Thursday 3 December.