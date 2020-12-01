Gallagher Chiefs sign in-form Waikato halfback Xavier Roe

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 21:04

The Chiefs Rugby Club are pleased to confirm the signing of in-form Waikato halfback Xavier Roe until 2022.

A product of Hamilton Boys' High School, Roe will join the Gallagher Chiefs for the upcoming Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman Competitions.

The former first five-eighth turned halfback donned the New Zealand Under 20's jersey in 2018, before making his Mitre 10 Cup debut for Taranaki later that year. Following two seasons with the Bulls, Roe returned to Hamilton for the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season. The starting halfback has held outstanding form during Waikato’s Mitre 10 Cup campaign, collecting 20 points from the ten games he took the field this season.

Roe said he was looking forward to joining the Gallagher Chiefs for the upcoming season.

"I am super stoked to be a part of the Gallagher Chiefs for the next two seasons. The Gallagher Chiefs has always been the team I've aspired to play for. I remember heading along to Chiefs home games when I was a little kid so to have the opportunity to put on the Gallagher Chiefs jersey is very special."

The 21-year-old is eager to learn off experienced Gallagher Chiefs halfbacks Brad Weber and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

"I am looking forward to learning as much as I can off both Webby (Brad Weber) and Triple T (Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi), who have both achieved the highest honours in New Zealand Rugby, so I'm sure I'll be able to learn a lot off them in the next couple of years."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said Roe is a talented halfback with an exciting future.

"Xavier has been a standout for Waikato this year. He has worked hard at his craft and as a result has delivered some consistently impressive performances this season. We are excited to see what Xavier will bring to the Gallagher Chiefs and believe he will relish the challenge of stepping up to the next level."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins is excited to have Roe join the Gallagher Chiefs.

"Xavier is a talented young halfback with a promising future ahead of him at the Gallagher Chiefs. We expect to see him build on his form from his outstanding provincial season and will look forward to seeing him continue to grow his game in the Gallagher Chiefs environment."

The 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad will be officially announced on Thursday 3 December.

Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are now on sale until the 2021 Sky Super Rugby competition commences for the Gallagher Chiefs on March 5, 2021. Memberships can be purchased from https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships