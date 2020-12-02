'Maiden Muller bag caps dramatic Tuesday'

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 00:32

Canterbury has retained The Ford Trophy lead after pocketing a second victory against the Wellington Firebirds in a rough and tumble round two.

All three of Sunday's first-round winners repeated their feat in round two, albeit without any bonus points this time around. That leaves defending champions the Auckland Aces, the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags all yet to get on the board after the first two of 10 rounds this season.

The Stags and Otago Volts were in for another late finish at Pukekura Park in a rain-reduced 24-over match that began at 4PM, after a lengthy wait for Pukekura Park to dry off following a rainstorm the previous day and following their 20-over match on Sunday. The action didn't disappoint, however, in a busy contest between bat and ball.

Stags captain Tom Bruce sent the Volts in, but opposing captain Hamish Rutherford again looked in superb touch. Rutherford followed up his 97 on Sunday with 62 off just 27 balls, supported by Neil Broom (69 off 47) in a 91-run opening stand.

Stags rookie Joey Field fought back with the ball in the latter stages of the first innings to not only claim his maiden List A wicket in Josh Finnie, but to put himself in line for a 5-wicket bag in just his second match.

Field would have to settle for an encouraging 4-42 at the unforgiving ground with short boundaries, and later had the bittersweet taste of his first runs off the bat being a boundary off the last ball of the match when the last chance of victory had just vaporised.

It was a match packed with twists, turns, and oddities, including a fine piece of sportsmanship from veteran Broom that denied young teammate Jarrod McKay his own maiden List A wicket, the would-be catch brushing the turf.

In the battle of the left-handed openers, wily Stags opening batsman George Worker batted into the final over for the Stags, keeping them on target throughout in a 9-RPO chase that was stiff even on Pukekura Park.

It was a Worker special to mark the 70th anniversary of his team in Domestic cricket, his 14th List A century raised off just 65 balls. It also extended the left-hander's record century for the Stags to 10, and was his fourth Ford Trophy ton at Pukekura Park.

But this time it was not to be a winning effort. Instead Travis Muller, who had earlier claimed both Tom Bruce and Christian Leopard (who also took three catches), saved his best for last and took three wickets in the final over - crucially stopping Worker on 125 with the first of them, then putting himself on a hat-trick with Brad Schmulian next ball.

He would have to settle for three wickets in four balls as he blew away the Stags' final push for the line with his maiden five-wicket bag (5-34 off five overs) in a memorable 10-run win.

In Rangiora, Canterbury had the statisticians working overtime, starting by introducing two List A debutants in Tyler Lortan and Matt Hay.

Canterbury had been sent in by the Firebirds, but Leo Carter produced his highest List A score (60 off 52) in just his second match as captain while veteran Todd Astle equalled his own previous best of 83 (69 balls) in a record fourth-wicket partnership for the side against the Firebirds (130).

Chasing Canterbury's 236 for five, the Firebirds needed a couple of partnerships of their own and they got them in the form of a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket between captain Michael Bracewell (55) and Fraser Colson, and later a seventh wicket record for Wellington against Canterbury of 54 between allrounders Jamie Gibson and Peter Younghusband.

The problem was the rest of the order didn't fire, BLACKCAP Matt Henry (3-27) and Will Williams (3-37) tearing through the tail to ensure a comfortable 31-run victory for the red-hot hosts.

Meanwhile in Whangarei the Auckland Aces fought hard in their second encounter with Northern Districts, Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell electing to bat and then watching his younger brother Will O'Donnell reach a maiden List A half century.

But the rest of the top order went back empty-handed after ND's Jake Gibson made an exciting start with all three wickets.

It was left to debutant Ross Ter Braak to conjure up an unbeaten 80-run stand with BLACKCAP Will Somerville (39-) to get the Aces up to 202/7 off their 50 overs.

ND showed how it was done in reply, Jeet Raval and Katene Clarke putting on 52 for the first wicket and setting the scene for Bharat Popli to follow with an unbeaten 57.

Popli shared a 65-run stand for the fourth with captain Anton Devich, then a 59-run stand with Brett Hampton to keep ND in control of their chase, pocketing the winning runs in a four-wicket victory with 6.4 overs to spare.

Round three begins on Sunday in Palmerston North, at Hagley Oval and at Eden Park Outer Oval.