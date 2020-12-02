Another milestone for Paul Coll as he reaches No.4 world ranking

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 07:01

Paul Coll has become the first New Zealand squash player since Ross Norman in March, 1989 to reach the top four of the PSA Men’s World Rankings after the December rankings were released over night.

Coll, the 28-year-old from Greymouth, reached the final of the Qatar Classic last month before falling to World No.1 Ali Farag, and rises a spot from No.5 replacing Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt) in the top four.

The top three world rankings are all Egyptian’s with Ali Farag, who returned to world No.1 retaining top spot after winning his second Qatar Classic title, while Mohamed ElShorbagy and World Champion Tarek Momen complete the trio.

Coll has one more event before the end of the year at the Black Ball Open in Cairo 13-18 December. Fellow Kiwi Joelle King remains at No.8 in the women’s rankings and will play at the Black Ball Openn 8-14 December.

However 2021 is a little uncertain for Coll and King with no tournaments confirmed on the PSA as yet.