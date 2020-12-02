We're lighting up the Oval - Canterbury Cricket

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 11:00

Canterbury Cricket are thrilled to announce that the first official match under the new lights at Hagley Oval on Sunday Jan 10th will be FREE ENTRY.

Last summer’s ‘Own the Oval’ initiative was a resounding success with over 2,800 fans attending the doubleheader between the Canterbury and Wellington - the second largest attendance at a domestic cricket match for Hagley Oval.

This year’s ‘Light up the Oval’ initiative, made possible by Ara Institute and ChristchurchNZ, offers the Canterbury community the chance to be a part of something special when the lights get switched before the KINGS and Stags take the field at 7pm.

It’s been nearly 10 years to the date since Christchurch last hosted a match under permanent lights when the BLACKCAPS hosted Pakistan at AMI Stadium in a day/night ODI. Less than a month later, Christchurch was hit with the devastating earthquake and the stadium was damaged beyond repair.

Canterbury Cricket Chief Executive Jez Curwin said January 10th will be a historic date for cricket in Canterbury.

"A lot of hard work has been put in to get to this stage, in particular the hours of dedication by the Canterbury Cricket Trust", Curwin said.

"It’s been a long road, so it will be pretty special when the floodlights get turned on for the first time.

"It’s an amazing opportunity for Canterbury sporting fans to be a part of history.

"A special thanks must go to our Ara Institute and ChristchurchNZ for making this event happen."

LIGHT UP THE OVAL - Sunday Jan 10

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

MAGICIANS v Hinds 3.40pm

KINGS v Stags 7.10pm

FREE ENTRY

Register for your tickets HERE.