Final results for NZB's 2020 Ready to Run Sale

After an action-packed two days of trading both physically and virtually, final results have been accumulated for NZB’s 2020 Ready to Run Sale.

From a small but quality catalogue, 198 two-year-olds were sold for a total turnover of $18,226,500. The average reached $92,053 while the median settled at $55,000. A number of sales were actioned in the weeks following the Sale which has seen the clearance rate climb to a breakthrough 83%.

The highlight of the week was the record-breaking $700,000 purchase by Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis through Lot 298, a Savabeel colt out of Miss Opulence (NZ), offered on account of Sam and Hana Beatson’s Riversley Park.

Riversley Park also secured the leading vendor by aggregate title for the fourth consecutive year, selling 23 horses a total turnover of $4,152,500. Eion Kemp’s Kilgravin Lodge came in second on the table, selling 24 horses for an aggregate of $2,231,000.

Overall vendors were pleasantly surprised with their results. Their willingness to meet the market resulted in 14 vendors selling 100% of their drafts at the Ready to Run Sale.

This year’s Ready to Run Sale saw NZB navigate through unchartered waters, with their international clients not able to be physically present during on-farm parade inspections or on the grounds at the Karaka Sales Centre.

Bloodstock Sales Manager Danny Rolston commended the efforts of all parties involved over the successful two days.

"While the Ready to Run Sale gave us an opportunity to unveil our new online bidding platform, it also enabled us to see our groundwork and preparation unfold in the auction ring."

"We had a large number of international buyers active on the platform, accounting for 31% of the total turnover."

"Our New Zealand-based agents were also incredibly busy inspecting and purchasing on behalf of their clients on the grounds, while our vendors did their part providing as much transparent information as possible for the buyers."

"It was certainly great to see everyone rewarded for their efforts during what has been an unpredictable year," commented Rolston.