Michelin gets rolling with SX4

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 10:57

- Michelin gets behind SX4 and jumps on board as the Naming Rights Partner - The partnership will see juniors become a key feature of the inaugural event - Michelin SX4 will be held on 9 January 2021 at Digger McEwen Motocross Park, Taupo - Tickets on sale now at Eventbrite

Premium tyre brand, Michelin, has brought into the vision of Ben Townley as he launches the inaugural SX4 event at Digger McEwen Motocross Park in Taupo on 9 January 2021.

Northern Accessories, the New Zealand distributor of Michelin, has always been a huge supporter of motocross nationally and the Michelin SX4 will see the brand support the latest innovation in motorsport.

"What Ben and the team have created with Michelin SX4 will not only enable the sport to reach mainstream audiences but it’s set to categorically innovate the sport into the future" said Steven Croad, General Manager at Northern Accessories. "We are super stoked to get involved and not only be apart of the top end professional event but also enable juniors to participate and be part of the action."

Michelin is set to add even more fan engagement as part of the event on 9 January 2021. A retail promotion will allow 24 juniors to become part of the action on track and also hang out with New Zealand’s leading riders in the pit lane throughout the afternoon.

"The support we are receiving from Michelin is second to none. Not only will they enable us to continue to build our new innovation, but they are also bringing a whole new aspect to the sport that we have always envisioned for the future" said Ben Townley on the latest signing news. "Having juniors on track for the day experiencing what the pros go through at the event will not only create a spectacle at the event but it will also enable those kids to become life-

long fans of our sport - something we are always wanting to achieve."

Michelin SX4 combines 4 riders, 4 laps, 4 corners and 4 obstacles into 2 minutes of action-packed racing. The best of the best will compete under immense pressure and fans will witness more crashes and more high-octane action than in the traditional formats familiar to motocross fans.

The inaugural event will see 12 of NZ’s top riders compete of 15 races in a two-hour window on 9 January 2021 at Digger McEwan Motorsport Park, Taupo. Individuals will compete for prize money and a Manufacturers Championship is also in development.

For more information and to buy tickets head to www.sx4.co.nz.