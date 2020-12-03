Four new caps in Crusaders 2021 squad

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 14:14

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson has unveiled his 38-man squad for the 2021 Sky Super Rugby season! In the squad, the club’s development pathway is highlighted, with all four new recruits having progressed through the Crusaders Academy.

Chay Fihaki, Fletcher Newell, Isaiah Punivai and Tamaiti Williams joined the Academy in 2019 and all four players were part of the successful Canterbury Under 19 side that won the Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament last year. They made their respective debuts for Canterbury in this year’s Mitre 10 Cup.

"We have built a strong development programme here at the Crusaders and it’s always exciting to see players promoted from within our Academy system," Robertson said.

"With the core of our playing group returning next year, it was important we also look to the future and this group of players, at just 19 and 20 years old, have plenty of potential. All four of these young men have already been exposed to our environment through the Academy, they understand how we train as Crusaders and what is expected of them on and off the field. It’s this holistic approach to player development that gives us the confidence they’re ready to make the step up to Super Rugby."

Scott Barrett will return to Captain the side next season, after being sidelined for Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020 with a foot injury. He’ll assemble with the other Crusaders’ All Blacks in early February, while the bulk of the squad will assemble on January 11.

2021 Crusaders squad (Crusaders caps)

FORWARDS

Michael Alaalatoa (83)

Scott Barrett (C) (73)

Ethan Blackadder (10)

George Bower (23)

Tom Christie (11)

Whetukamokamo Douglas (32)

Mitchell Dunshea (22)

Cullen Grace (8)

Sione Havili (9)

Oliver Jager (26)

Andrew Makalio (43)

Brodie McAlister (4)

Joe Moody (94)

Fletcher Newell-

Luke Romano (134)

Tom Sanders (19)

Quinten Strange (32)

Codie Taylor (90)

Isileli Tuungafasi (10)

Samuel Whitelock (151)

Tamaiti Williams-

BACKS

George Bridge (61)

Fergus Burke (1)

Brett Cameron (13)

Mitchell Drummond (93)

Ereatara Enari (8)

Braydon Ennor (35)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (12)

Chay Fihaki-

Jack Goodhue (57)

Bryn Hall (64)

David Havili (84)

Will Jordan (19)

Manasa Mataele (25)

Dallas McLeod (2)

Richie Mo’unga (69)

Isaiah Punivai-

Sevu Reece (27)

-denotes player named in the Crusaders Super Rugby squad for the first time

The Crusaders first pre-season game is against the Highlanders in Temuka on February 12, before the team open their 2021 Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign against their southern neighbours, the Highlanders, in Dunedin on February 26. Click below to secure your seats with a 2021 Membership now!