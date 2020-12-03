Tricky track conditions at Trentham - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 16:50

With Group One racing on Saturday, Trentham track manager Mark Biddle is praying for the rain to stay away.

The Wellington track is currently rated a Heavy10 and with fine weather forecast ahead of the weekend, Biddle is hoping there will be some improvement in the surface.

"We have got a beautiful, fine day today," Biddle said on Thursday. "It has been quite warm, and we have had a good breeze, so hopefully that should have helped the track.

"It was rated a Heavy10 this morning and hopefully we might see some improvement. We have still got a few hours of drying, so we will see how it comes up tomorrow.

"The forecast for Friday is looking quite good. Saturday unfortunately is looking like some showers and light rain.

"All we can do is remain positive."

The Wellington region has experienced a deluge of rain in the last week, capped by a torrential downpour on Monday, which disheartened Biddle ahead of a big weekend of racing.

"We certainly have had our fair share of rain," he said. "Over Monday night, to get 30-odd mls on ground that had already wetted up a bit was a bit of a kick in the guts."

Kinda Cool scores at Happy Valley

Jockey Joao Moreira stole the show at Happy Valley on Wednesday with his fourth treble in a row, capping his hat-trick with a smart victory aboard Kinda Cool in the first section of the Class 4 Gloucester Handicap (1200m).

"It’s not too difficult when you get an inside gate - he’s been a nice horse, he has been a little bit unlucky with his gate and today it wasn’t the case and I think it’s paid off," Moreira said of the son of Per Incanto.

The Brazilian ace moves to an unrivalled 48 wins at the top of the jockeys’ championship table, and has 12 victories from his last 25 rides, 20 wins clear of reigning champion Zac Purton.

"Frankie (Lor, trainer) had him very well for the race - it wasn’t too complicated for me, I just had to make sure I didn’t run into traffic and when I got him into the clear he just showed the ability that he has - he won with a little bit of authority," Moreira said.

The New Zealand-bred four-year-old grabbed his second win from seven starts in Hong Kong and as a 60-rater at present will move up to Class 3 next start.

Lor credited the good gate and gear change for the win.

"He’s drawn wide his last two starts here," he said. "I think at Happy Valley he needs a good draw and also, I gave him blinkers for the first time he looks more concentrated."

Kinda Cool was purchased by Upper Bloodstock out of Woburn Farm’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run draft for $90,000.