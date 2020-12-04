Pinhooking Gold Found at Karaka

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 13:21

Each year, New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sales Series features a number of quality thoroughbred youngsters that catch the eye of astute pinhookers looking to further their investments.

Pinhooked yearling purchases secured from Karaka 2020 fetched significantly higher prices at this year’s Ready to Run Sale, with a number of top New Zealand consignors investing in a premium level of stock, and enjoying profitable rewards.

The strong pinhook results at this year’s Ready to Run Sale were highlighted by New Zealand-sourced horses, with five of the top 10 pinhooks secured either at Karaka 2020 or through NZB’s popular online subsidiary gavelhouse.com. New Zealand stallions were also strongly represented, accounting for five of the top 10 Ready to Run Sale pinhook results.

The highlight result was a Sacred Falls colt out of Savabeel Star (NZ) (Savabeel). The colt was originally purchased by preparer Finbarr Leahy for $80,000 from Cambridge Stud’s Karaka 2020 Book 1 draft. Adding further success for Leahy, in conjunction with four-time leading consignor Riversley Park, the colt was purchased by Graham Richardson for $525,000 on behalf of a Hong Kong-based client at the Ready to Run Sale. Cambridge Stud will offer a half-brother by exciting freshman sire Almanzor as Lot 92 at Karaka 2021.

Jamie and Chanel Beatson at Ohukia Lodge established their sharp pinhooking abilities by investing in quality yearlings at Karaka in January and reoffering them as top-level juveniles at the 2020 Ready to Run Sale 10 months later.

They purchased a Savabeel colt out of Pins mare On Broadway (NZ) as a yearling for $220,000 from Waikato Stud and sold him for a profitable $400,000 to dynamic duo Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young in Victoria, who were active purchasers through NZB’s online bidding platform. Waikato Stud will offer a full-brother to this colt as Lot 5 at Karaka 2021.

Ohukia Lodge also purchased a Dundeel colt out of Tralee Chorus (NZ) (O’Reilly) for $15,000 from Hallmark Stud’s 2020 Book 1 draft. This colt was purchased by Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young for $220,000 at the Ready to Run Sale.

Another strong pinhook result was a colt by high flying sire Darci Brahma out of Merle Park (Machiavellian) who was purchased out of the Oaks Stud’s Karaka 2020 draft for $75,000 by Springvale Racing. After going under the hammer a number of months later, bloodstock agents Ric Wylie and Michael Steadman purchased the colt for $250,000 from Riversley Park’s draft who is now destined for Hong Kong.

Clarke Bloodstock picked up a Showcasing colt out of Nancho Bella (NZ) for $60,000 from Prima Park’s Karaka 2020 Book 2 Draft. He was then reoffered under the Riversley Park banner as a gelding in November and purchased for $225,000. Seaton Park will offer a half-sister by Darci in Book 2 at Karaka 2021 as Lot 912.

Mapperley Stud offered a Per Incanto colt out of Stravinsky mare Zip Zap (NZ) through their Karaka 2020 Book 1 draft, purchased by leading vendor Riversley Park for $85,000. Sam Beatson presented the gelding under his own banner in November, proving to have made a profitable investment after New Generation Bloodstock purchased him for $190,000.

Renowned bloodstock agent Phill Cataldo purchased an Artie Schiller colt out of Flying Tilly (Umatilla) for $70,000 from Hallmark Stud’s Karaka 2020 Book 1 draft. Also going back through the Karaka sale ring several months later, he was scored by Hong Kong trainer Ricky Yiu for $210,000 from Riversley Park.

Cataldo also purchased a Vadamos colt out of Visible (NZ) (Mastercraftsman) for $60,000 from Landsdowne Park’s Karaka 2020 Book 1 draft. He was reoffered as a gelding through Riversley Park and joined Aramco Racing in Victoria for a $150,000 price tag at the Ready to Run Sale.

Westbury Stud offered a Swice Ace colt out of Beaver Cove (Mossman) who was picked up for $45,000 at Karaka 2020. He was later bought by Ricky Yiu, fetching $155,000 from Woburn Farm’s 2020 Ready to Run draft.

A Sale abound with pinhooking potential, all New Zealand-based buyers and agents are welcome to attend Karaka 2021 in person, while online bidding services will be available for registered buyers who are unable to physically attend New Zealand’s annual thoroughbred yearling harvest.

NZB and New Zealand-based agents are available to complete inspections on behalf of international buyers during on-farm parades and at the Karaka Sales Centre.

View the full Karaka 2021 catalogues online here.

NZB Finance can assist with investments in a yearling purchase with the aim of reselling at NZB’s Ready to Run Sale in November 2021. Contact the NZB Finance team for more information by calling 09 298 055 or emailing Eion.Fraser@nzb.co.nz.

Key 2021 Sale Dates

Karaka Million Twilight Meeting at Ellerslie: Saturday 23 January

95th National Yearling Sales Series, Book 1: Sunday 24 January - Tuesday 26 January and Book 2: Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 January commencing 1PM (NZT) each day

National Online Yearling Sale on Gavelhouse Plus: Wednesday 3 February