Thunder and Geysers make winning start in D-League

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 20:36

The Rotorua Lady Geysers and Platinum Homes Taranaki Thunder both recorded wins as the inaugural D-League got underway at Pulman Arena on Friday.

The Lady Geysers beat the Tauranga City Coasters 73-68 in a game that could have gone either way. The second contest was far more clear-cut, with the Thunder getting the better of the Northland Phoenix 69-33.

Despite scoring six points and grabbing eight rebounds it wasn’t a happy 23rd birthday for Kaatia Watene, as the Coasters went down to Rotorua Lady Geysers.

It was a game of fluctuating fortunes as the Coasters led by 15 points (39-35) early in the third quarter and were still six points ahead with four minutes to play before the Geysers finished with a full head of steam.

Waiata Jennings was the star performer for the Lady Geysers, stuffing the stat sheet with a team-high 17 points to accompany eight rebounds, five assists, seven steals and a block. Veshae Asaua-Wilkinson (11 points) and Dekoda Te Autu (10 points) were also notable contributors.

For the Coasters Kaitlyn Morrell scored a game-high 18 points, Chelseah Savage produced 16 points whilst Laura Kuka came up with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds

In the second game the scores were tied at 17 points apiece two-minutes into the second period, but the Thunder scored the next 15 points to break the game open and were never threatened as they pulled away to beat the Phoenix 69-33.

Vanessa Weir produced 16 points and 13 rebounds, Auburn University bound Raquel Sampson scored a dozen whilst Caitlin O’Connell and captain Jenna Kensington scored 10 points apiece for the Thunder.

Aleesha Coulter (9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals) was at the heart of all good things for Phoenix but they were well beaten on this occasion.