Blaze looking to light up Levin

Saturday, 5 December, 2020 - 10:47

Central Hinds, Canterbury Magicians, Northern Districts aiming to remain unbeaten on day three of the national one-day championship

Two of today's three Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches are underway with Central Hinds captain Anlo van Deventer having won the toss and elected to bowl first at Levin's Donnelly Park.

Hinds swing bowler Monique Rees has made the first breakthrough in an attack that remains without regular opening bowler Rosemary Mair - the WHITE FERN now entering her last 48 hours of managed isolation - whilst the Blaze is looking to bounce back after two narrow defeats against Northern Districts on the opening weekend without their own WHITE FERNS stars.

The match marks Hinds allrounder Mikaela Greig's 50th one-day appearance for the side.

Meanwhile, wet weather has delayed the start between winless defending champions the Auckland Hearts and hosts the Otago Sparks in Invercargill, while at the opposite end of the country Northern Districts captain Felicity Leydon-Davis has won the toss and sent in Frankie McKay's Canterbury Magicians at Whangarei's Cobham Oval.