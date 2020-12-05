New Zealand A takes big first innings lead

Saturday, 5 December, 2020 - 19:58

West Indies A will head into the final day of their first first-class match at Bay Oval trailing New Zealand A by 195 runs with seven wickets remaining - after a quick double strike by Scott Kuggeleijn just before stumps on day three.

Earlier, New Zealand A's solid first innings continued with wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver threatening to post the third century of the innings before he was caught and bowled on 85.

Cleaver shared a 36-run stand for the fifth wicket with hometown batsman Joe Carter; a 45-run stand with Central teammate Doug Bracewell for the sixth and then a century stand with Otago's hardy Nathan Smith who reached 76 off just 84 balls.

Hayden Walsh and Fabian Allen both worked hard for their three wickets before NZ A was finally stopped on 574 all out - a first-innings lead of 252 runs to the hosts.

After an early wicket for NZ A captain Jacob Duffy followed by Kuggeleijn's two wickets in four balls, West Indies A will resume at 57/3 on the final morning.