Savage stuns in Round 3 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Saturday, 5 December, 2020 - 20:06

Canterbury's second most outstanding bowling figures in their long, fine history and a superb all-round performance by Jacinta Savage; a career-best bowling performance from fringe WHITE FERN Jess Watkin; and Auckland Heart Bella Armstrong's maiden one-day half century were all highlights of spectacular third round of the national one-day women's championship today.

In her 71st match for the Canterbury Magicians, Savage had a blinder with bat and ball. Previously the bits and pieces player had three List A fifties to her name, a best of 55, and just 21 wickets from 1,076 deliveries.

Today she stepped up with 6-18 off just 43 balls to bag the second best figures in Canterbury's history, behind only former WHITE FERN Rebecca Steele's standout 6-8, 15 years ago.

The Savage performance was also Canterbury's best bowling against ND - bettering WHITE FERNS legend Catherine Campbell's 5-12 in 1999/2000 - and stunned Northern Districts who had made a good start to the match by winning the toss, sending the unbeaten Magicians in, and, crucially, getting rid of Frankie McKay early.

Earlier, Savage had top-scored for the Magicians with 59 after the big names had fallen early, and with her last ball sealed a bonus point victory that kept the Magicians unbeaten and behind the Central Hinds only on net run rate on the points table after three rounds.

The Hinds meanwhile had once again breezed to a quick victory, dismissing Wellington Blaze for just 111 in Levin and beginning their chase before lunch. The early leaders hunted down the runs with 32.4 overs to spare for their third bonus point on the bounce. Earlier, spinner and allrounder Jess Watkin claimed her List A career best - 4-13 off 8.4 overs, including two maidens: an impressive performance in blustery conditions, with a cross wind.

The match was also Mikaela Greig's 50th for the Hinds, the allrounder celebrating with 2-5 off three overs as the Hinds remained in top spot.

In Invercargill, teams waited five hours to get on the park but for the hungry Auckland Hearts, the wait was worthwhile. The defending champions got on the board with their first win of the season in a reduced 24-over game against the Otago Sparks, young allrounder Bella Armstrong producing her maiden one-day half century at first drop as she chased down the Sparks 116/5 and hit the winning runs for a bonus point.