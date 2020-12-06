Round 4 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield underway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Central Hinds and Canterbury Magicians both win the toss as they head into Day Four of the national one-day championship with a perfect record
Hallyburton Johnstone Shield leaders the Central Hinds have again won the toss but elected to bat first in today's Round Four one-dayer against Wellington Blaze at Levin's Donnelly Park.
After a blustery third round, the sun has come out for the Hinds for allrounder Melissa Hansen's 50th List A match with Ashtuti Kumar replacing Emily Cunningham in the XI and Olivia Boivin carrying the drinks today for Wellington Blaze as WHITE FERN Jess Kerr makes her return for the capital.
At Whangarei's Cobham Oval, the Canterbury Magicians have also won the toss and elected to bat first against Northern Districts; the unbeaten Magicians sitting behind the Hinds only on net run rate on the leaderboard.
In Invercargill, Auckland Hearts captain Lauren Down has won the toss and sent hosts the Otago Sparks in.
ROUND THREE
CENTRAL HINDS v WELLINGTON BLAZE
Donnelly Park, Levin
Toss: Hinds, batting
Livestream: Horowhenua-Kapiti Cricket Association facebook page
NORTHERN DISTRICTS v CANTERBURY MAGICIANS
Cobham Oval, Whangarei
Toss: Magicians who batted
OTAGO SPARKS v AUCKLAND HEARTS
Queen's Park, Invercargill
Toss: Hearts who bowled
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice