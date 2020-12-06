Round 4 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield underway

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 09:57

Central Hinds and Canterbury Magicians both win the toss as they head into Day Four of the national one-day championship with a perfect record

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield leaders the Central Hinds have again won the toss but elected to bat first in today's Round Four one-dayer against Wellington Blaze at Levin's Donnelly Park.

After a blustery third round, the sun has come out for the Hinds for allrounder Melissa Hansen's 50th List A match with Ashtuti Kumar replacing Emily Cunningham in the XI and Olivia Boivin carrying the drinks today for Wellington Blaze as WHITE FERN Jess Kerr makes her return for the capital.

At Whangarei's Cobham Oval, the Canterbury Magicians have also won the toss and elected to bat first against Northern Districts; the unbeaten Magicians sitting behind the Hinds only on net run rate on the leaderboard.

In Invercargill, Auckland Hearts captain Lauren Down has won the toss and sent hosts the Otago Sparks in.

ROUND THREE

CENTRAL HINDS v WELLINGTON BLAZE

Donnelly Park, Levin

Toss: Hinds, batting

Livestream: Horowhenua-Kapiti Cricket Association facebook page

NORTHERN DISTRICTS v CANTERBURY MAGICIANS

Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Toss: Magicians who batted

OTAGO SPARKS v AUCKLAND HEARTS

Queen's Park, Invercargill

Toss: Hearts who bowled