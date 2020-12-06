Canterbury Magicians snatch Hallyburton Johnstone Shield lead

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 17:48

A Central Hinds seventh-wicket record stand with maiden List A half centuries to WHITE FERN Hannah Rowe and Georgia Atkinson meanwhile couldn't save the Hinds in a Levin thriller

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield has a new leader after four rounds, the Canterbury Magicians going four from four while the Central Hinds suffered their first defeat of the season, against Wellington Blaze at Levin's Donnelly Park.

At Whangarei's Cobham Oval, the Canterbury Magicians again batted first against Northern Districts with a century stand between Kate Ebrahim and Nat Cox putting them on course for a winning total.

In Levin, a dramatic collapse after electing to bat meanwhile was the Hinds' undoing before Wellington Blaze form runmaker Jess McFadyen brought the win home with just seven balls to spare.

Earlier, WHITE FERN Hannah Rowe and Georgia Atkinson had both posted maiden Hallyburton Johnstone Shield / List A centuries in a 111-run record seventh wicket stand to give the Hinds a fighting chance.

In Invercargill, defending champions the Auckland Hearts meanwhile collected another win and another bonus point after a career best performance by leg-spinner Jane Barnett to get their campaign back on track.