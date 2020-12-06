Marcus Armstrong continues the battle in F2 at Sakhir

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 12:57

Pushed down the start order by heavy ‘traffic’ in qualifying Kiwi race driver Marcus Armstrong fought back in the penultimate race of the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Handed a start position of 15 for the Saturday feature race at Sakhir in Bahrain, Armstrong battled through to 11th at the flag.

During the week he had predicted difficulty during qualifying on the new, faster outer circuit due to the full field of 22 cars being jammed onto the shorter 3.543 km track.

Today’s sprint race is the final in the series for this year and runs over 34 laps for a race distance of 120.462 km.

In 2021, both FIA upper-tier championships (F3 and F2) will run at Formula 1 race weekends, alternating circuits in the premier category’s calendar.