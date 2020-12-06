Innings victory for New Zealand A over injury-hit West Indies A

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 14:09

A wrist injury to West Indies A left-hander Raymon Reifer has hastened a dramatic denouement to the first-class fixture at Bay Oval.

Three down overnight, West Indies A had resumed their second innings on the final morning at Bay Oval at 53/3.

Another quick strike by Scott Kuggeleijn (3-18), followed by Nathan Smith's removal of opening batsman Nicholas Pooran on 35, brought Reifer to the middle at 85/5.

However, after having faced six balls Reifer retired scoreless, seemingly troubled by his left wrist after an injury in the field the previous day.

With Oshane Thomas also unable to bat, New Zealand A required just the eight wickets, and achieved the victory before lunch, the West Indies finishing at 109 for eight in just 36 overs and New Zealand A winning by an innings and 143 runs.

The second first-class match between the A sides begins at Saxton Oval, Nelson on Friday, 11 December.